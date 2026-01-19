‘I’m So Happy That I’m Going To Be Back Soon’: Filip Chytil Discusses Eventual Return To The Canucks’ Lineup

“Sixth game of the season, and I was working so hard all summer to be in a position where I was, and I think I started the season pretty well. And then it was a long break. I have to work on not just the physical side, but the mental side as well now, to come back. I want to help the team as much as I can, but I have my goals while I'm coming back and just build my game again,” Chytil told the media after practice on Sunday regarding his eventual return to the Canucks’ lineup. “I’m so happy that I’m going to be back soon, and let’s see what’s gonna be after.”