Rebuild Aside, The Canucks Need A Regulation Win

To get their first win of 2026, the Canucks will need to do the simplest thing in the book — score goals. It may sound like an overly-simplified solution, but it’s true. Throughout Vancouver’s 10 regulation wins on the season, they’ve put together an average goals-for of 4.2 — miles above their season average of 2.54. In all but two of their regulation wins, the Canucks have scored 4+ goals, with their highest being six in their 6–2 win against the Tampa Bay Lightning on November 16. Outside of regulation, Vancouver has only scored five or more goals twice — in a 5–4 win against the Nashville Predators in overtime and an 8–5 loss to the Florida Panthers.