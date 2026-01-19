Rebuild Aside, The Canucks Need A Regulation Win

The Vancouver Canucks’ last regulation win came against the New York Islanders on December 19.
That was exactly one month ago.
Yes, the Canucks have yet to register a regulation win since before the holiday break in December. Every single one of their two wins after that have been in overtime. As well, of course, they also have yet to win a game since 2026 started. Throughout all 48 games in the 2025–26 season, Vancouver has only registered 10 regulation wins.
Wins at home have been hard to come by for the Canucks. Wins in regulation at home have been even more elusive. Of their 10 regulation wins this season, only three have taken place at Rogers Arena: Vancouver’s 5–1 home-opener win against the Calgary Flames, their 4–3 victory over the Columbus Blue Jackets on November 8, and their 4–2 win against the Minnesota Wild on December 6. The Minnesota game in particular is one to note, as this was the last time the Canucks won on home ice.
One thing that has been noticeable about Vancouver’s regulation winning pattern is the manner in which they do-so. Four of their 10 regulation wins have been separated by only one goal, while only four of these have ended with scores separated by more than two goals. Two of these regulation wins nearly resulted in blown multi-goal leads, as Vancouver nearly gave up a 4–0 lead against the Washington Capitals and allowed the Anaheim Ducks to erase a 3–1 deficit.
To get their first win of 2026, the Canucks will need to do the simplest thing in the book — score goals. It may sound like an overly-simplified solution, but it’s true. Throughout Vancouver’s 10 regulation wins on the season, they’ve put together an average goals-for of 4.2 — miles above their season average of 2.54. In all but two of their regulation wins, the Canucks have scored 4+ goals, with their highest being six in their 6–2 win against the Tampa Bay Lightning on November 16. Outside of regulation, Vancouver has only scored five or more goals twice — in a 5–4 win against the Nashville Predators in overtime and an 8–5 loss to the Florida Panthers.
Pro-rebuild fans have likely been content with the Canucks’ progress throughout the past couple of weeks, as they’ve successfully played themselves far into 32nd in the NHL with 37 points. With that being said, the lack of pushback from the team itself in games such as their 6–0 drumming against the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday is concerning. Regardless of where things are heading, losing in a manner like that doesn’t quite instill hope in a fanbase that has its eyes set on the future. While this season is more than likely lost for the Canucks, it’s not like they can avoid winning forever.
