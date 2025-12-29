Lineup Notes: DeBrusk & Kämpf Sit As Canucks Battle The Kraken

The Vancouver Canucks start a back-to-back on Monday as the visit the Seattle Kraken. Vancouver's lineup will look very different as two experienced players are set to be healthy scratches. Here are the lineup notes for December 29, 2025.

The first notable healthy scratch will be Jake DeBrusk. Head Coach Adam Foote confirmed that the 29-year-old would be a healthy scratch on Sunday, saying, " We had a good talk with Jake. He had a lot going on well for him, just couldn't get it in. And then he's been a little bit stale. As far as chances five and five, I think it's going to be a good reset for him." This season, DeBrusk has nine goals and 17 points in 37 games.

As for the other healthy scratch, that will be David Kämpf. The 30-year-old has played 17 games for Vancouver this season, but has only one point. Kämpf has also struggled to stay consistent in the faceoff dot, posting a win percentage below 50% in three of his past five games.

Lastly, Kevin Lankinen will be getting the start for the Canucks. The 30-year-old picked up a win in his last start and is 5-10-3 on the season. Lankinen has faced the Kraken four times in his career, posting a 1-2-0 record with a save percentage of .890.

Projected Lineup:

Kane-Pettersson-Boeser

Öhgren-Rossi-Garland

O’Connor-Räty-Sherwood

Höglander-Sasson-Karlsson

M. Pettersson-Hronek

Buium-Myers

E. Pettersson-Willander

Lankinen

Demko

Game Information:

Start time: 7:00 pm PT

Venue: Climate Pledge Arena

Television: Sportsnet

Radio: Sportsnet 650

