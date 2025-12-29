    • Powered by Roundtable

    Vancouver Canucks At The 2026 IIHF World Junior Championship: December 28

    Izzy Cheung
    Dec 29, 2025, 01:00
    Izzy Cheung
    Dec 29, 2025, 01:00
    Updated at: Dec 29, 2025, 01:00

    Two Canucks prospects' teams took part in today's World Junior Championship games.

    On the third day of the 2026 IIHF World Junior Championship, two Vancouver Canucks prospects’ teams played against one-another, but only one of the prospects themselves took part in the game. Here’s how today’s Canucks prospect matchup concluded on Day 3. 

    Sweden 4, Switzerland 2 

    Two games took place on December 28, with the early game being a matchup between Team Sweden and Team Switzerland. Canucks prospect Wilson Björck, who plays for Sweden, sat out of his second game of the tournament, as he also did not take part of Sweden’s opening match on the 26th. On Team Switzerland, Basile Sansonnens continued in his second-pairing defence role for his team. He played a total of 18:42 minutes and put two shots on goal. Sweden captured the win by a score of 4–2, led by two goals from Anaheim Ducks prospect Lucas Pettersson. 

    Tournament Standings

    Group A: 

    USA

    Sweden

    Slovakia

    Switzerland 

    Germany

    Group B:

    Finland

    Canada

    Czechia

    Latvia

    Denmark 

    December 29 Schedule 

    Germany vs. Sweden: 10:00 am PT

    Canada vs. Denmark: 5:30 pm PT 

    Photo Credit: Izzy Cheung-THN&nbsp;

