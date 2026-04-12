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Lineup Notes: Kudryavtsev Makes Season Debut As Canucks Visit The Ducks cover image

Lineup Notes: Kudryavtsev Makes Season Debut As Canucks Visit The Ducks

Adam Kierszenblat
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The Vancouver Canucks battle the Anaheim Ducks on Sunday.

The Vancouver Canucks play their final game in California this season as they battle the Anaheim Ducks. Sunday will be the second half of a back-to-back, with Vancouver picking up a shootout win on Saturday. Here are the lineup notes for April 12, 2026. 

Starting in net will be Nikita Tolopilo. The 26-year-old will be playing in his 21st game of the season, with Sunday against the Ducks being his 18th start. This year, Tolopilo is 5-11-2 with a save percentage of .881%

As for the skaters, the Canucks will be making two changes. Defenceman Kirill Kudryavtsev will be making his NHL season debut as he comes in for Victor Mancini, while Curtis Douglas replaces Max Sasson up front. In 42 games with the Abbotsford Canucks this season, Kudryavtsev has scored two goals while recording 18 points. 

Oct 28, 2025; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; Vancouver Canucks defenseman Kirill Kudryavtsev (59) shoots during warm up prior to a game against the New York Rangers at Rogers Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Frid-Imagn ImagesOct 28, 2025; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; Vancouver Canucks defenseman Kirill Kudryavtsev (59) shoots during warm up prior to a game against the New York Rangers at Rogers Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Frid-Imagn Images

Projected Lineup:

DeBrusk-Pettersson-Höglander
Öhgren-Blueger-Boeser
O'Connor-Rossi-Karlsson
Douglas-Mueller-Räty

Buium-Hronek
M. Pettersson-Willander
E.Pettersson-Kudryavtsev

Tolopilo
Lankinen

Game Information:&nbsp;

Start time: 5:00 pm PT

Venue: Honda Center

Television: Sportsnet

Radio: Sportsnet 650 

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The Hockey NewsThe Hockey News
Vancouver CanucksAnaheim DucksNikita TolopiloKirill Kudryavtsev
Game Day
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