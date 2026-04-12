Lineup Notes: Kudryavtsev Makes Season Debut As Canucks Visit The Ducks

The Vancouver Canucks battle the Anaheim Ducks on Sunday.
The Vancouver Canucks play their final game in California this season as they battle the Anaheim Ducks. Sunday will be the second half of a back-to-back, with Vancouver picking up a shootout win on Saturday. Here are the lineup notes for April 12, 2026.
Starting in net will be Nikita Tolopilo. The 26-year-old will be playing in his 21st game of the season, with Sunday against the Ducks being his 18th start. This year, Tolopilo is 5-11-2 with a save percentage of .881%
As for the skaters, the Canucks will be making two changes. Defenceman Kirill Kudryavtsev will be making his NHL season debut as he comes in for Victor Mancini, while Curtis Douglas replaces Max Sasson up front. In 42 games with the Abbotsford Canucks this season, Kudryavtsev has scored two goals while recording 18 points.
Projected Lineup:
DeBrusk-Pettersson-Höglander
Öhgren-Blueger-Boeser
O'Connor-Rossi-Karlsson
Douglas-Mueller-Räty
Buium-Hronek
M. Pettersson-Willander
E.Pettersson-Kudryavtsev
Tolopilo
Lankinen
Game Information:
Start time: 5:00 pm PT
Venue: Honda Center
Television: Sportsnet
Radio: Sportsnet 650
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