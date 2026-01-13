Lineup Notes: Lankinen Starts As Canucks Battle The Senators

The Vancouver Canucks are back in action on Tuesday as they take on the Ottawa Senators. Tuesday will be game five of a six-game road trip, with Vancouver posting an 0-4-0 record so far. Here are the lineup notes for January 13, 2026.
In net for the Canucks will be Kevin Lankinen, who is making his 21st start of the season. The 30-year-old is expected to get quite a few starts over the next few weeks as Thatcher Demko is out with a lower-body injury. During his career, Lankinen has faced the Senators twice and has posted a 1-0-1 record with a save percentage of .843.
As for lineup notes, the only projected change is Zeev Buium coming in for Pierre-Olivier Joseph. With Vancouver not having a morning skate, this is a projection based on how the Canucks have rotated young defensemen in and out of the lineup. Exact lines and defence pairs will be revealed closer to puck drop.
DeBrusk-Pettersson-Karlsson
Garland-Kämpf-Boeser
Öhgren-Sasson-O'Connor
Kane-Räty-Höglander
Willander-Hronek
Buium-Myers
Pettersson-Mancini
TolopiloLankinen
Start time: 4:00 pm PT
Venue: Canadian Tire Centre
Television: Sportsnet
Radio: Sportsnet 650
