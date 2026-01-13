Logo
Lineup Notes: Lankinen Starts As Canucks Battle The Senators

The Vancouver Canucks take on the Ottawa Senators on Tuesday night.

The Vancouver Canucks are back in action on Tuesday as they take on the Ottawa Senators. Tuesday will be game five of a six-game road trip, with Vancouver posting an 0-4-0 record so far. Here are the lineup notes for January 13, 2026. 

In net for the Canucks will be Kevin Lankinen, who is making his 21st start of the season. The 30-year-old is expected to get quite a few starts over the next few weeks as Thatcher Demko is out with a lower-body injury. During his career, Lankinen has faced the Senators twice and has posted a 1-0-1 record with a save percentage of .843. 

As for lineup notes, the only projected change is Zeev Buium coming in for Pierre-Olivier Joseph. With Vancouver not having a morning skate, this is a projection based on how the Canucks have rotated young defensemen in and out of the lineup. Exact lines and defence pairs will be revealed closer to puck drop. 

Jan 8, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Vancouver Canucks goaltender Kevin Lankinen (32) tends goal in the second period against the Detroit Red Wings at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn ImagesJan 8, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Vancouver Canucks goaltender Kevin Lankinen (32) tends goal in the second period against the Detroit Red Wings at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

Projected Lineup:

DeBrusk-Pettersson-Karlsson
Garland-Kämpf-Boeser
Öhgren-Sasson-O'Connor
Kane-Räty-Höglander

Willander-Hronek
Buium-Myers
Pettersson-Mancini

TolopiloLankinen

Game Information:&nbsp;

Start time: 4:00 pm PT 

Venue: Canadian Tire Centre

Television: Sportsnet

Radio: Sportsnet 650

This article originally appeared on The Hockey News.

