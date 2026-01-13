How The Vancouver Canucks Stack Up To The Rest Of The NHL: 45 Games In

Vancouver’s offensive woes this season are summed up pretty well in how their individual skater stats compare to the rest of the NHL. Their team points leaders, Elias Pettersson (12G, 15A) and Filip Hronek (3G, 24A), are tied for 135th in the league in total points scored this season. For reference, the current highest point total on the season belongs to Nathan MacKinnon of the Colorado Avalanche who has 36 goals and 45 assists. Maintaining their places at the top of the league are Hronek with overall TOI (1104:58, 11th) and Kiefer Sherwood with hits (210, 2nd).