How The Vancouver Canucks Stack Up To The Rest Of The NHL: 45 Games In

How The Vancouver Canucks Stack Up To The Rest Of The NHL: 45 Games In

Izzy Cheung
1h
Partner
How the Vancouver Canucks stack up to the rest of the NHL 45 games into the 2025-26 season.

The Vancouver Canucks are 45 games into the 2025–26 NHL season. The Canucks have yet to win their first game of 2026, as they are currently riding a seven-game losing streak. Their last win came against the Seattle Kraken on December 29, with their first regulation win coming against the New York Islanders on December 19. Here’s how the Canucks stack up to the rest of the NHL 45 games into the season. 

Team Stats&nbsp;

Vancouver Canucks team stats 45 games into 2025-26.&nbsp;Vancouver Canucks team stats 45 games into 2025-26.&nbsp;

While they had previously registered a couple of stats within the top-half of the NHL, at the 45-game mark, Vancouver currently ranks within the bottom-half in all the listed categories. Their highest-placed listed team stat is their power play, which ranks 18th in the NHL with a success rate of 19.7%. Everything else places below the top-20, with their penalty kill (72.7%, t-30th), goals-against (163, 31st), points-percentage (0.411%, 32nd), and record (16–24–5, 32nd) all placing within the bottom-three in the league. 

Individual Skaters

Vancouver Canucks individual skater stats 45 games into 2025-26.Vancouver Canucks individual skater stats 45 games into 2025-26.

Vancouver’s offensive woes this season are summed up pretty well in how their individual skater stats compare to the rest of the NHL. Their team points leaders, Elias Pettersson (12G, 15A) and Filip Hronek (3G, 24A), are tied for 135th in the league in total points scored this season. For reference, the current highest point total on the season belongs to Nathan MacKinnon of the Colorado Avalanche who has 36 goals and 45 assists. Maintaining their places at the top of the league are Hronek with overall TOI (1104:58, 11th) and Kiefer Sherwood with hits (210, 2nd).  

Goaltenders

Vancouver Canucks goaltending stats 45 games into 2025-26.&nbsp;Vancouver Canucks goaltending stats 45 games into 2025-26.&nbsp;

Canucks goaltenders Thatcher Demko and Kevin Lankinen have maintained their team-leading stats in goaltending for the third consecutive segment of this check-in article. Demko has once again held the team lead in SV% (0.895%, t-37), GAA (2.90, t-36), wins (8, t-41), and high-danger SV% (.803%, 37th). On the other hand, Lankinen holds the team records in overall minutes played (1272:15, 29th), shots faced (611, 19th), and high-danger shots faced (185, t-22). With Demko once again out for an undetermined period of time, Lankinen will have to continue carrying a fair chunk of the weight for his team. 

The Canucks will return to Vancouver throughout the next five-game span, but not before taking on the Ottawa Senators in the second-half of their current back-to-back tonight. They’ll face the Columbus Blue Jackets on Thursday for the final game of their road trip before heading back to Rogers Arena for a Saturday night matchup against the Edmonton Oilers. To round out this upcoming five-game stretch, the Canucks will face the New York Islanders on January 19 and the Washington Capitals on January 21. 

Jan 12, 2026; Montreal, Quebec, CAN; Vancouver Canucks center Max Sasson (63) celebrates with his teammates at the bench his goal against the Montreal Canadiens during the second period at Bell Centre. Mandatory Credit: David Kirouac-Imagn ImagesJan 12, 2026; Montreal, Quebec, CAN; Vancouver Canucks center Max Sasson (63) celebrates with his teammates at the bench his goal against the Montreal Canadiens during the second period at Bell Centre. Mandatory Credit: David Kirouac-Imagn Images

Jan 12, 2026; Montreal, Quebec, CAN; Vancouver Canucks center Max Sasson (63) celebrates with his teammates at the bench his goal against the Montreal Canadiens during the second period at Bell Centre. Mandatory Credit: David Kirouac-Imagn Images

