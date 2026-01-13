Logo
Canucks Prospect Named To Team Latvia For The 2026 Winter Olympics

Anri Ravinskis is headed to the 2026 Winter Olympics.

Another member of the Vancouver Canucks organization is headed to the 2026 Winter Olympics. On Tuesday, it was announced that forward Anri Ravinskis will be heading to Italy to play for Team Latvia in February. Ravinskis was not named to the initial roster but was added as an injury replacement. 

Ravinskis was signed as a free agent this past off-season after a successful year in Finland. The 23-year-old has spent the 2025-26 campaign in the AHL with the Abbotsford Canucks. Listed at 6'3", 201 lbs, Ravinskis has played in 22 games this season, where he has scored twice and recorded three points.  

Ravinskis will have the chance to play with Teddy Blueger, who has also been named to Latvia's roster. Team Latvia will be playing in Group C at the Olympics, which also features Germany, Denmark and the USA. The Germans will also have a member of the Canucks organization on their team, as Lukas Reichel was named to their initial roster. 

