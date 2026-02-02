Logo
Vancouver Canucks
Powered by Roundtable
Lineup Notes: Lankinen Starts As Canucks Visit The Mammoth cover image

Lineup Notes: Lankinen Starts As Canucks Visit The Mammoth

Adam Kierszenblat
36m
Partner
220Members·3,849Posts
AdamKierszenblat@THNew profile imagefeatured creator badge

The Vancouver Canucks take on the Utah Mammoth on Monday.

The Vancouver Canucks start a two-game road trip on Monday against the Utah Mammoth. Vancouver has never beaten Utah, going 0-3-1 in four all-time matchups. Here are the lineup notes for February 2, 2026. 

In net on Monday will be Kevin Lankinen. The 30-year-old will be making his 28th start of the season and has a record this year of 7-17-4. Lankinen has faced the Mammoth twice in his career, but has yet to pick up a victory while posting a save percentage of .872. 

As for Utah, Karel Vejmelka is expected to get the start. The 29-year-old is set to start his 42nd game and has a record of 25-14-2. Vejmelka has faced the Canucks eight times in his career and has posted a record of 4-2-2. 

Projected Lineup

Kane-Pettersson-DeBrusk
Chytil-Kämpf-Karlsson
Öhgren-Blueger-Garland
O'Connor-Sasson-Lekkerimäki

E. Pettersson-Hronek
Joseph-Myers
M.Pettersson-Willander

Lankinen
Tolopilo

Feb 23, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Vancouver Canucks center Elias Pettersson (40) looks to shoot as Utah Hockey Club center Alexander Kerfoot (15) goes to the ice to defend during the third period at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn ImagesFeb 23, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Vancouver Canucks center Elias Pettersson (40) looks to shoot as Utah Hockey Club center Alexander Kerfoot (15) goes to the ice to defend during the third period at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images

Game Information:&nbsp;

Start time: 6:30 pm PT 

Venue: Delta Center

Television: Sportsnet

Radio: Sportsnet 650 

Make sure you bookmark THN's Vancouver Canucks site and add us to your favourites on Google News for the latest news, exclusive interviews, breakdowns, and so much more. Also, don't forget to leave a comment at the bottom of the page and engage with other passionate fans through our forum. This article originally appeared on The Hockey News.

Latest From THN’s Vancouver Canucks Site

Vancouver Canucks Prospects Go Head-To-Head At The 2026 Beanpot

Why Tom Willander Deserves More Ice Time With The Vancouver Canucks

Vancouver Canucks Podcast Rundown: The Lead-Up To The 2026 Winter Olympics

For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.

The Hockey NewsThe Hockey News
Game Day
1