Lineup Notes: Lankinen Starts As Canucks Visit The Mammoth

The Vancouver Canucks start a two-game road trip on Monday against the Utah Mammoth. Vancouver has never beaten Utah, going 0-3-1 in four all-time matchups. Here are the lineup notes for February 2, 2026.
In net on Monday will be Kevin Lankinen. The 30-year-old will be making his 28th start of the season and has a record this year of 7-17-4. Lankinen has faced the Mammoth twice in his career, but has yet to pick up a victory while posting a save percentage of .872.
As for Utah, Karel Vejmelka is expected to get the start. The 29-year-old is set to start his 42nd game and has a record of 25-14-2. Vejmelka has faced the Canucks eight times in his career and has posted a record of 4-2-2.
Kane-Pettersson-DeBrusk
Chytil-Kämpf-Karlsson
Öhgren-Blueger-Garland
O'Connor-Sasson-Lekkerimäki
E. Pettersson-Hronek
Joseph-Myers
M.Pettersson-Willander
Lankinen
Tolopilo
Start time: 6:30 pm PT
Venue: Delta Center
Television: Sportsnet
Radio: Sportsnet 650
