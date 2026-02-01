Why Tom Willander Deserves More Ice Time With The Vancouver Canucks

With the Vancouver Canucks in a rebuild, time on ice will be something to keep an eye on game to game. Vancouver is no longer fighting for a playoff spot, and, based on the current lineup, has committed to getting younger players minutes in the NHL. One of those young players is defenceman Tom Willander, who, based on his recent play, deserves more ice time.
On this recent homestand, Willander averaged 13:57 of ice time. He surpassed the 17-minute mark twice in seven games, but also recorded under 14 minutes on two separate occasions. It is also important to note that Willander, like others on the team, was dealing with an illness for part of the homestand, which is why he only played seven of the eight games.
One positive development when it comes to Willander's ice time is that he is getting more opportunities on the power play. He averaged 1:30 with the man advantage during the homestand, which ranked second behind Zeev Buium among Canucks defenders. At the same time, Willander only averaged 18 seconds per game on the penalty kill as Vancouver is still relying heavily on experienced players while shorthanded.
Saturday's game against the Toronto Maple Leafs is a perfect example of the Canucks not using Willander enough. The 20-year-old played 16 minutes, which was the lowest amongst Vancouver defenders. Willander playing just 16 minutes is very surprising, as not only did he get some overtime shifts, but the game itself did not feature any special teams time.
Something else to keep an eye on outside of ice time is the number of shifts Willander has per game. On this homestand, he averaged 19.6 shifts per game, which ranked seventh out of the eight defencemen who played. At this point, Willander should be at or above 24 shifts per game, which has only happened three times in 43 games.
While every game unravels differently, the Canucks are at a point where they need to be giving Willander more minutes. Not only has he earned them, but now is the time to see if he 20-year-old can handle a bigger role at the NHL level. Ultimately, Willander should be averaging at least 18 minutes a game for the rest of the season and should also get more of an opportunity on the penalty kill.
