Vancouver Canucks Podcast Rundown: The Lead-Up To The 2026 Winter Olympics

In episode 23 of Hockey, Actually, Izzy and Nicolleta turn their sights towards the upcoming 2026 Winter Olympics by outlining some storylines for both the Canucks and the Goldeneyes. Will Filip Hronek or Michelle Karvinen be named captain of their respective teams? Will the lacy of youth on Canada’s women’s team cost them? Could a strong performance from Latvia increase trade interest in Teddy Blueger? All this and more in this week’s episode!