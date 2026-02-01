Vancouver Canucks Podcast Rundown: The Lead-Up To The 2026 Winter Olympics

Hockey, Actually is a hockey podcast covering all things related to Vancouver’s hockey scene. From the Vancouver Canucks, to the Vancouver Goldeneyes, to the Abbotsford Canucks, co-hosts and The Hockey News reporters Izzy Cheung and Nicolleta Panos have you covered!
In episode 23 of Hockey, Actually, Izzy and Nicolleta turn their sights towards the upcoming 2026 Winter Olympics by outlining some storylines for both the Canucks and the Goldeneyes. Will Filip Hronek or Michelle Karvinen be named captain of their respective teams? Will the lacy of youth on Canada’s women’s team cost them? Could a strong performance from Latvia increase trade interest in Teddy Blueger? All this and more in this week’s episode!
Continue reading for timestamps as well as a link to episode 23.
0:23 — Another Bout Of Injuries For The Canucks
10:40 — Have Evander Kane Trade Talks Picked Up?
17:30 — The Canucks’ Rookies Have Been A Bright Spot
32:10 — Canucks And Goldeneyes Olympic Storylines
44:15 — Goldeneyes Storylines Through The First Half Of The Season
Watch Episode 23 Here:
Previous Episodes:
