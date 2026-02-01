Logo
Vancouver Canucks
Vancouver Canucks Podcast Rundown: The Lead-Up To The 2026 Winter Olympics cover image

Izzy Cheung
22m
Breakding down episode 23 of Vancouver Canucks podcast Hockey, Actually.

Hockey, Actually is a hockey podcast covering all things related to Vancouver’s hockey scene. From the Vancouver Canucks, to the Vancouver Goldeneyes, to the Abbotsford Canucks, co-hosts and The Hockey News reporters Izzy Cheung and Nicolleta Panos have you covered!

In episode 23 of Hockey, Actually, Izzy and Nicolleta turn their sights towards the upcoming 2026 Winter Olympics by outlining some storylines for both the Canucks and the Goldeneyes. Will Filip Hronek or Michelle Karvinen be named captain of their respective teams? Will the lacy of youth on Canada’s women’s team cost them? Could a strong performance from Latvia increase trade interest in Teddy Blueger? All this and more in this week’s episode! 

Continue reading for timestamps as well as a link to episode 23. 

0:23 — Another Bout Of Injuries For The Canucks 

  • 0:45 — Zeev Buium’s facial fracture&nbsp;
  • 1:15 — Brock Boeser in concussion protocol&nbsp;
  • 2:40 — A lower-body issue for Nils Höglander&nbsp;
  • 4:51 — Thatcher Demko will not return for the rest of the 2025–26 season&nbsp;
  • 10:10 — Expect Marco Rossi back after the Olympic break&nbsp;

10:40 — Have Evander Kane Trade Talks Picked Up? 

  • 15:10 — What to do with pending UFAs&nbsp;

17:30 — The Canucks’ Rookies Have Been A Bright Spot 

  • 21:05 — Liam Öhgren brings lots of effort and energy&nbsp;
  • 23:06 — What to make of Zeev Buium/s season&nbsp;

27:28 — Rogers Arena Ranks 29th In The NHL In Poll By The Athletic

32:10 — Canucks And Goldeneyes Olympic Storylines  

  • 32:28 — Will strong team performances increase trade interest in Blueger, David Kämpf, and Lukas Reichel?&nbsp;
  • 33:57 — Canadian women’s team’s lack of youth could cost them in the medal rounds&nbsp;
  • 37:10 — Who could push for Bronze in the women’s tournament?&nbsp;
  • 38:35 — Filip Hronek could take on a bigger role with Czechia&nbsp;
  • 41:05 — Will Michelle Karvinen be named Finland’s captain?&nbsp;
  • 42:55 — Who starts in net for Canada’s women’s team?&nbsp;

44:15 — Goldeneyes Storylines Through The First Half Of The Season 

  • 45:10 — Lack of scoring up and down the lineup&nbsp;
  • 46:27 — What’s going on with Hannah Miller?&nbsp;
  • 47:55 — The fans have shown up for this team&nbsp;

[US, Mexico &amp; Canada customers only] Jan 30, 2026; Cortina d'Ampezzo, ITALY;A general view of the the Olympic rings atop the Palazzo del Ghiaccio, which will host the curling competitions, are seen before the Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games. Mandatory Credit: Fabrizio Bensch/Reuters via Imagn Images[US, Mexico &amp; Canada customers only] Jan 30, 2026; Cortina d'Ampezzo, ITALY;A general view of the the Olympic rings atop the Palazzo del Ghiaccio, which will host the curling competitions, are seen before the Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games. Mandatory Credit: Fabrizio Bensch/Reuters via Imagn Images

Latest News
1