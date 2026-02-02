Vancouver Canucks Prospects Go Head-To-Head At The 2026 Beanpot

The calendar flipping to February means one of the longest annual NCAA traditions is about to get started. On Monday, the 73rd annual Men's Beanpot begins, with Boston University, Boston College, Northeastern and Harvard looking to capture the historic trophy. This year's tournament will feature two Vancouver Canucks prospects, who are set to meet in the semifinals.
On the blue line for Boston University will be Aiden Celebrini, who is currently in his third NCAA season. Drafted 171st overall in 2023, the 21-year-old was part of last year's championship team but did not play in the final. This season, Celebrini has six assists and 50 blocked shots in 25 games.
As for Celebrini's opponent on Monday, that will be forward Matthew Perkins and Northeastern University. The 22-year-old was drafted 119th overall in 2023 and is making his Beanpot debut after transferring this off-season from the University of Minnesota-Duluth. In 17 games, Perkins has two goals along with three points.
Boston University and Northeastern play their Beanpot matchups on Monday at 5:00 pm PT. Whoever wins will advance to the championship and face the winner of the Boston College versus Harvard matchup. The championship is scheduled for February 9, with all games being played at TD Garden in Boston.
