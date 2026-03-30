Lineup Notes: Lankinen Starts, Kane Hits 1,000 As Canucks Battle The Golden Knights
The Vancouver Canucks take on the Vegas Golden Knights on Monday.
The Vancouver Canucks continue their road trip on Monday when they battle the Vegas Golden Knights. Monday will be a historic game for Evander Kane, who will play his 1,000th regular-season game in the NHL. Here are the lineup notes for March 30, 2026.
In net for the Canucks will be Kevin Lankinen, who will be making his 39th start of the season. This will be the seventh straight game Lankinen plays in, with six of those being starts. So far this season, Lankinen has played in 42 games, with a record of 8-25-5 and a save percentage of .876.
As for the skaters, only one change is expected on the blue line. Pierre-Olivier Joseph will be coming out of the lineup, while Elias Pettersson returns after being healthy-scratched. The other healthy scratch will be Max Sason as the forward lines are not expected to change.
Projected Lineup:
Öhgren-Pettersson-Karlsson
O'Connor-Rossi-Boeser
Kane-Blueger-DeBrusk
Douglas-Räty-Höglander
Buium-Hronek
M. Pettersson-Willander
E. Pettersson-Mancini
Lankinen
Tolopilo
Game Information:
Start time: 7:00 pm PT
Venue: T-Mobile Arena
Television: Sportsnet
Radio: Sportsnet 650
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