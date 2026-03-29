Vancouver Canucks Mailbag: D Partners, Future Contracts & More

The Hockey News' Vancouver Canucks team answer your questions.
Welcome to this edition of The Hockey News' Vancouver Canucks mailbag. Thank you to everyone who submitted questions on social media. Today, we will look at a wide variety of topics, including potential defence partnerships and what some future contracts may look like.
What Are The Chances Any Current Members Of The Canucks Coaching Staff Are Employed By Any NHL Team When The New Season Starts In October?
This question is tricky because a major factor remains unknown. From a purely performance perspective, a coaching change is needed after this season, as it is hard to justify that Adam Foote's system has worked. If players were constantly improving, that would be a different story, but all signs point to a coaching change, given the overall development of not just the young players but the experienced players as well.
The part that makes this situation tricky is money. Foote is signed for another two seasons, meaning ownership may not be down to pay two coaches for 2026-27 and 2027-28. As for the assistant coaches, there is a good chance a few will end up somewhere else if let go this off-season.
What Are Acceptable AAVs For Any Of The Eligible Guys On 8-year deals (24 And Under)?
For his question, we will use two examples. The first is winger Liam Öhgren, who is eligible to sign an eight-year extension this off-season. A close comparable could be Jackson Blake, who signed an eight-year deal with a cap hit of just over $5 million, which kicks in next season.
The other significant extension will be defenceman Zeev Buium, who could be in line for a big payday. With the cap going up, teams are jumping at the opportunity to sign young, mobile defenders to long-term deals over $8 million. Based on Buium's season so far and potential as a top-pair defenceman, a comparable could be Jackson LaCombe, who recently signed an eight-year extension that carries an AAV of $9 million.
Should The Canucks Play Buium With Willander As A Pair Down The Stretch? Or Put Buium With Hronek And Willander With MPetey?
I am a big fan of matching younger players with experienced ones. While there can be benefits to having Tom Willander and Zeev Buium together, as it may be your pairing of the future, mixing them up with Filip Hronek and Marcus Pettersson makes the most sense right now. As for the third pair, Elias Pettersson and Victor Mancini should get some play time together as they could develop into a decent pairing in the future.
One Vet The Canucks Should Sign In Free Agency And The Vet The Canucks Are Most Likely To Trade In The Off-Season?
Starting with the most likely to be traded, I think that would be Jake DeBrusk. For whatever reason, it hasn't been a fit for him here, and a change of scenery could be best for both the club and the player. Of note, from a media perspective, it would be a big loss as DeBrusk has always been very open and honest when asked questions, which allows not just the media, but also the fans to understand what is going on both personally and with the team.
As for a player to sign, Brandon Duhaime would be an intriguing option. Listed at 6'2", 210 lbs, the 28-year-old has already fought seven times this season, including once against Mancini. Duhaime also has 140 hits on the season, which would rank first on Vancouver's active roster.
Who Are Your Ideal Fits To Play With Petey Down The Stretch?
The Elias Pettersson and Evander Kane duo has been a mystery all season. It does not work, yet it appears to be the go-to option for Foote and his coaching staff. With Kane most likely not returning, now is the chance to see who works with Pettersson, especially if the Canucks are going to keep him around.
The obvious answer on the left wing is Nils Höglander, as the two have developed some chemistry together. As for the right side, Linus Karlsson has looked decent as a duo and deserves more of a chance with Pettersson. Another intriguing option as a linemate could be Öhgren, who has shown recently that he can succeed in a top-six role.
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