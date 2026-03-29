Vancouver Canucks Mailbag: D Partners, Future Contracts & More

Starting with the most likely to be traded, I think that would be Jake DeBrusk. For whatever reason, it hasn't been a fit for him here, and a change of scenery could be best for both the club and the player. Of note, from a media perspective, it would be a big loss as DeBrusk has always been very open and honest when asked questions, which allows not just the media, but also the fans to understand what is going on both personally and with the team.