8 Players Who Skated In Their 1000th NHL Game With The Vancouver Canucks

Evander Kane could become just the ninth player to skate in their 1000th career NHL game with the Canucks.
Tomorrow, in a matchup against the Vegas Golden Knights, Vancouver Canucks forward Evander Kane is projected to skate in his 1000th-career NHL game. Surprisingly, he’ll be just the ninth player in franchise history to hit this milestone as part of the Canucks, as only eight others have done so before him. Here are the eight players who played in their 1000th NHL game as a member of the Canucks.
Pit Martin
Martin was the first to play in his 1000th-career NHL game as a member of the Canucks, achieving this milestone on January 1, 1978 against the team he played over 10 seasons for, the Chicago Blackhawks. Through an 1101-game NHL career, Martin scored 324 goals and 485 assists. His final 131 NHL games were spent with Vancouver.
Ryan Walter
Walter was only a Canucks for two seasons — 92 games — as the majority of his time in the NHL came with the Montréal Canadiens and the Washington Capitals, who drafted him back in 1978. His 1000th NHL game came towards the tail-end of his NHL career, as he ultimately finished his career with 1003 games played in the league, scoring 264 goals and 382 assists during this span.
Dave Babych
The second player to hit their 1000th-career NHL game as a Canuck was Babych, who spent a total of 409 games with Vancouver through his 1195-game career. Babych played in his 1000th NHL game on February 7, 1996, also against a team he’d formerly played for in the Hartford Whalers. Babych’s NHL résumé also includes 142 goals and 581 assists with Vancouver, Hartford, the Winnipeg Jets, Philadelphia Flyers, and Los Angeles Kings.
Trevor Linden
Linden became the third player to hit their 1000th NHL game-mark with the Canucks on March 26, 2002, when Vancouver took on the Los Angeles Kings. While the former Canucks captain did split some of his career with the New York Islanders, Montréal Canadiens, and Washington Capitals, he ultimately returned to his hometown team to skate in his 1000th NHL game. Later, in 2005–06, he became the first player to ever play in 1000 games for solely the Canucks.
Markus Näslund
Näslund, the fourth player to hit 1000 career NHL games with the Canucks, did-so in what would ultimately be his final season with the team he captained for seven years. He hit the 1000th-game mark on January 17, 2008 in a game against the Detroit Red Wings, during which he scored the game-tying goal. While most of these 1000 games were spent with Vancouver, Näslund did play in 151 of them with the Pittsburgh Penguins.
Henrik Sedin
The third Canucks captain in a row to hit 1000 games as a member of the Canucks (though Linden was not technically captain at the time), Henrik Sedin achieved his milestone on March 12, 2014 against the Winnipeg Jets. With this, he also became the second player to play in 1000 games with Vancouver, wrapping up his NHL career with a grand total of 1330 NHL games — all, of course, with the Canucks. The eight-year captain remains the franchise leader in games played (1330), assists (830), and points (1070).
Daniel Sedin
256 days after his brother accomplished the same feat, on November 23, 2014, Daniel Sedin played in his 1000th NHL game, making him the sixth player in franchise history to achieve this milestone. Just like Henrik, he, too, became one of only three players to skate in 1000 games with the Canucks, with his career concluding with a total of 1306 games. His 393 career goals-scored remains the franchise’s record.
Tyler Myers
The most recent Canuck to skate in their 1000th NHL game was none-other than Tyler Myers, who achieved this milestone on October 19, 2024. While Myers was recently traded to the Dallas Stars, his time in Vancouver spanned 488 games of his 17-year and counting NHL career, ranking him 31st all-time in Canucks history in games played with the team. During that stretch of time, Myers scored 26 goals and 112 assists for Vancouver.
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