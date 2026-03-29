8 Players Who Skated In Their 1000th NHL Game With The Vancouver Canucks

Linden became the third player to hit their 1000th NHL game-mark with the Canucks on March 26, 2002, when Vancouver took on the Los Angeles Kings. While the former Canucks captain did split some of his career with the New York Islanders, Montréal Canadiens, and Washington Capitals, he ultimately returned to his hometown team to skate in his 1000th NHL game. Later, in 2005–06, he became the first player to ever play in 1000 games for solely the Canucks.