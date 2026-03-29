Canucks To Face Former Coach On Monday As Golden Knights Make Coaching Change
John Tortorella is back behind an NHL bench.
Ahead of their matchup on Monday against the Vancouver Canucks, the Vegas Golden Knights have made a coaching change. Vegas announced on Sunday that it had fired Bruce Cassidy and replaced him with John Tortorella. The Golden Knights have been in a tailspin recently, with only three wins and eight points in their last 10 games.
Tortorella's first action behind the bench will be against the Canucks, which he coached in 2013-14. That season went off the rails for Vancouver, as they finished with a 36-35-11 and missed the playoffs. Tortorella was fired at the end of the season and replaced by Willie Desjardins.
Since leaving the Canucks, Tortorella has coached the Columbus Blue Jackets and the Philadelphia Flyers. He won the Jack Adams Award in 2017 and has made the playoffs four times since leaving Vancouver. Tortorella has also been heavily involved with Team USA and was an Assistant Coach on their 2026 Gold Medal Olympic team.
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