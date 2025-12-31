Lineup Notes: Plenty Of Changes Expected As Canucks Face The Flyers

The Vancouver Canucks wrap up 2025 with a matchup against the Philadelphia Flyers. Vancouver and Philadelphia have met already once this season, with the Flyers picking up a 5-2 win. Here are the lineup notes for December 30, 2025

Starting in goal for the Canucks will be Thatcher Demko. In five games against Philadelphia, Demko is 1-4-0 with a .917 save percentage. As for this season, Demko is 8-7-0 with a .907 save percentage.

As for lineup changes, all three healthy scratches from Monday will play on Tuesday. Up front, Jake DeBrusk and David Kämpf will replace Aatu Räty and Nils Höglander. There will also be a change on the blue line as Elias Pettersson will sit in favour of Pierre-Olivier Joseph.

Projected Lineup:

Kane-Pettersson-Boeser

DeBrusk-Rossi-Garland

O’Connor-Kämpf -Sherwood

Öhgren-Sasson-Karlsson

M. Pettersson-Hronek

Buium-Myers

Joseph-Willander

Demko

Lankinen

Game Information:

Start time: 7:00 pm PT

Venue: Rogers Arena

Television: Sportsnet

Radio: Sportsnet 650

Make sure you bookmark THN's Vancouver Canucks site and add us to your favourites on Google News for the latest news, exclusive interviews, breakdowns, and so much more. Also, don't forget to leave a comment at the bottom of the page and engage with other passionate fans through our forum. This article originally appeared on The Hockey News.

