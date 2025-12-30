Getting Outshot Seems To Be Beneficial For The Canucks

As the Vancouver Canucks hit the midway point of the 2025-26 season, an odd trend is starting to emerge. While outshooting the oppositions in a game is ideal, that does not seem to be the case for the Canucks. In fact, having more shots than their opponents has cost Vancouver points in the standings and is one of the reason's why they are below the playoff bar.

This year, the Canucks have outshot their opponent in 14 of their 38 games. In those 14 games, Vancouver has posted a record of 3-9-1. As of typing, the Canucks are tied for the second-lowest wins while being outshot, with only the San Jose Sharks' two below them.

As for being outshot, that is a different story. In the 24 times Vancouver has been outshot, they have posted a record of 13-9-2. The Canucks have also played one game where the shots were even, which they ended up losing.

If anything, this stat shows just how strong Thatcher Demko and Kevin Lankinen have been this season. Vancouver has been outshot by 20 or more on five occasions, yet somehow has a record of 2-2-1. Monday was a great example of how the Canucks goaltenders have stolen them points all year as Vancouver defeated the Seattle Kraken in a shootout despite being outshot by 15.

Ultimately, these stats show that the Canucks still have a long way to go to become a contender. While shot totals don't tell the entire game story, they do illustrate Vancouver's puck possession issues and problems directing pucks on net. This stat also shows that the Canucks have been getting lucky this season and, once again, that their goaltending tandem has stolen the team points throughout the year.

