Lineup Notes: Tolopilo Get Back In As Canucks Battle The Flames

The Vancouver Canucks take on the Calgary Flames on Saturday night.
The Vancouver Canucks kick off a four-game road trip Saturday against the Calgary Flames. Both the Canucks and the Flames are out of the playoff race, which means this can be considered a tank game. Here are the lineup notes for March 28, 2026.
For the first time in two weeks, Nikita Tolopilo will get the start for Vancouver. The 25-year-old last played on March 14, where he stopped 28 of 33 shots in a loss. This season, Tolopilo has a 5-6-2 record with a save percentage of .892.
The Canucks will also be making two lineup changes. Up front, Curtis Douglas will return and replace Max Sasson. As for the defensive group, Elias Pettersson will be a healthy scratch while Victor Mancini will draw into the lineup.
Nov 23, 2025; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; Vancouver Canucks right wing Brock Boeser (6) shoots the puck against Calgary Flames goaltender Dustin Wolf (32) and defenseman Yan Kuznetsov (37) during the first period at Rogers Arena. Mandatory Credit: Simon Fearn-Imagn Images
Buium-Hronek M. Pettersson-Willander Joseph-Mancini
Tolopilo Lankinen
Game Information:
Start time: 7:00 pm PT
Venue: Scotiabank Saddledome
Television: Sportsnet
Radio: Sportsnet 650
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