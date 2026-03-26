Canucks Have The Chance To Ruin The Kings 2025-26 Season

The Vancouver Canucks have been presented with an interesting opportunity over their final 12 games of the 2025-26 season. On Thursday, the Canucks will face the Los Angeles Kings, who are desperate for points as they fight for a spot in the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs. Thursday is not the only time Vancouver and Los Angeles will play three more times before the end of the regular season.
In a way, the Canucks hold the Kings' playoff fate in their hands. With Los Angeles currently three points plus the tie-breaker below the playoff bar, the Kings will need to take all six points for Vancouver over the next few weeks. Even one slip-up could mean the end of their playoff hopes, as Los Angeles only has 11 games remaining on their schedule.
Overall, the Kings have struggled as of late, which is why they have dropped below the playoff bar. Los Angeles is 3-3-3 in its last 10, but has picked up a single point in three of their previous four games. Ultimately, the Kings should be motivated heading into all three games against the Canucks, which means Vancouver must be ready for the opening puck drop if they want to play spoiler this season.
After Thursday, the next meeting will be in Los Angeles on April 9. As for the final meeting, that will be held at Rogers Arena on April 14. So far this season, the Canucks and Kings have played once, with Los Angeles picking up a 2-1 overtime win in November.
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