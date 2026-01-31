Lineup Notes: Tolopilo Starts Against The Maple Leafs In The Canucks’ Last Home Game Before The Break

Coming off a 2–0 win against the Anaheim Ducks on Thursday night, Vancouver is not expected to make any lineup changes. This includes in net, as Nikita Tolopilo will get the start in the third consecutive game he has played in, as he came into the game against the San Jose Sharks in relief of Kevin Lankinen and started on Thursday against the Ducks. The combined effort of Tolopilo (32 saves) and Lankinen (1 save) resulted in Vancouver registering their second shutout of the season against Anaheim.