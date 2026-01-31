Logo
Lineup Notes: Tolopilo Starts Against The Maple Leafs In The Canucks’ Last Home Game Before The Break cover image

Lineup Notes: Tolopilo Starts Against The Maple Leafs In The Canucks’ Last Home Game Before The Break

Izzy Cheung
15m
izzycheung37@THNews profile imagefeatured creator badge

Nikita Tolopilo will start for the Canucks against the Toronto Maple Leafs tonight in their last home game before the 2026 Olympic break.

The Vancouver Canucks are set to take part in their last home game before the 2026 Winter Olympic break when they take on the Toronto Maple Leafs tonight. After tonight’s game, Vancouver will embark on a two-game road trip that concludes in Vegas on February 4. Here are the lineup notes for January 31, 2026. 

Coming off a 2–0 win against the Anaheim Ducks on Thursday night, Vancouver is not expected to make any lineup changes. This includes in net, as Nikita Tolopilo will get the start in the third consecutive game he has played in, as he came into the game against the San Jose Sharks in relief of Kevin Lankinen and started on Thursday against the Ducks. The combined effort of Tolopilo (32 saves) and Lankinen (1 save) resulted in Vancouver registering their second shutout of the season against Anaheim. 

As well as in net, Vancouver’s lines are expected to remain the same, with Evander Kane, Elias Pettersson, and Conor Garland making up the team’s top line. Drew O’Connor, Aatu Räty, and Jake DeBrusk will remain a line after enjoying a successful game together on Thursday night.  

Projected Lineup: 

Kane – Pettersson – Garland

Chytil – Kämpf – Karlsson

Öhgren – Blueger – Lekkerimäki

O'Connor – Räty – DeBrusk

E. Pettersson – Hronek

M. Pettersson – Myers

Willander – Mancini

Tolopilo

Lankinen

Game Information: 

Start time: 4:00 pm PT 

Venue: Rogers Arena 

Television: Sportsnet

Radio: Sportsnet 650 

Jan 27, 2026; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; Vancouver Canucks goalie Nikita Tolopilo (60) during a stop in play against the San Jose Sharks in the first period at Rogers Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Frid-Imagn ImagesJan 27, 2026; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; Vancouver Canucks goalie Nikita Tolopilo (60) during a stop in play against the San Jose Sharks in the first period at Rogers Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Frid-Imagn Images

