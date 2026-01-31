Where Are They Now?: Looking At The Five Pieces Involved In The Canucks’ Elias Lindholm Trade

The most intriguing part of Calgary’s return in the Lindholm trade may very well be the first-round pick they snagged from Vancouver during it. The pick, which ended up at 28th overall in the 2024 NHL Draft, was ultimately used by the Flames to select forward Matvei Gridin. Gridin played for the Muskegon Lumberjacks of the USHL and Shawinigan Cataractes of the QMJHL before joining the Flames organization in 2025–26. He scored his first NHL goal in his NHL debut on October 8 against the St. Louis Blues, playing in a total of four games before being sent down to the Wranglers. Calgary has since called Gridin up, with the forward having played with the team since the middle of January.