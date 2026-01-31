Canucks Forward Arshdeep Bains Closing In On Franchise Record

The Abbotsford Canucks could have an all-time points leader in the very near future. After collecting a goal on Friday, Arshdeep Bains is now four points away from becoming the franchise's all-time regular-season points leader. The current record is held by Linus Karlsson, who recorded 148 points in 164 regular-season games.
Bains currently sits at 145 points, which he has collected over 185 regular-season games. This season, the 25-year-old has five goals and nine points in 10 AHL games. Bains has also played 28 games with the Vancouver Canucks this year, where he has scored once and recorded five points.
The 2025-26 campaign is Bains' fourth with the organization. He played a significant role for Abbotsford during their 2025 Calder Cup championship, as he finished second on the team with 24 points in 24 playoff games. Bains is also closing in on the franchise record for assists, as he needs 10 to pass Christian Wolanin's record of 109.
As for when Bains could hit the milestone, that may occur before the 2026 Winter Olympics. The AHL Canucks play on the road Saturday before returning home for back-to-back games next weekend. Unlike the NHL, the AHL will continue during the Olympics as Abbotsford has eight games scheduled in February.
