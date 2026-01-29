Lineup Notes: Tolopilo Starts As Canucks Battle The Ducks

The Vancouver Canucks continue their homestand on Thursday as they welcome the Anaheim Ducks to Rogers Arena. Vancouver is looking to pick up just their second win of 2026. Here are the lineup notes for January 29, 2026.
In net Thursday for the Canucks will be Nikita Tolopilo. This season, the 25-year-old is 2-3-0 with an .887 save percentage. Tolopilo has faced the Ducks already in his career, where he picked up a 37-save win.
Vancouver also mixed up their lines on Thursday as Nils Höglander is not expected to play. In his place will be David Kämpf, who is projected to slot in as the second-line center alongside Filip Chytil and Linus Karlsson. This season, Kämpf has two goals and six points in 30 games.
Kane-Pettersson-Garland
Chytil-Kämpf-Karlsson
Öhgren-Blueger-Lekkerimäki
O'Connor-Räty-DeBrusk
E. Pettersson-Hronek
M. Pettersson-Myers
Willander-Mancini
Tolopilo
Lankinen
Game Information:
Start time: 7:00 pm PT
Venue: Rogers Arena
Television: Sportsnet
Radio: Sportsnet 650
