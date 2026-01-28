The 2025-26 Vancouver Canucks Are Off To The Worst Home Start In Franchise History

The 2025-26 season has been a disaster for the Vancouver Canucks. From injuries to players being traded away, things have gone off the rails quickly for the organization. Vancouver also sits in 32nd place and has now set a new franchise record at Rogers Arena.
So far this season, the Canucks have won just five of their first 25 home games. That is the lowest win total in franchise history. The previous record was held by the 1976-77 team, which won six of its first 25 games.
Vancouver's 13 points are also the fewest collected in franchise history through 25 home games. The 1976-77 team had 15 points thanks to their three ties. As for the current Canucks, they have 13 points and a record of 5-17-3.
As for goals, Vancouver has had a tough time not only scoring but keeping the puck out of their own net. The Canucks have a -35 goal differential, which is also the worst in franchise history through a team's first 25 games. Vancouver has scored 64 goals and allowed 99 against so far at Rogers Arena this year.
For those curious, 64 goals is tied for the eighth fewest on the list. As for the 99 goals, that is the fifth most in franchise history. Overall, the team has spent 239:25 leading this season at home compared to 785:05 trailing.
Lastly, the Canucks have scored just 12 goals on the power play so far at Rogers Arena. The 12 goals are tied for the second fewest in franchise history through a team's 25 home goals. As for power play goals against, Vancouver's 24 are the ninth most allowed.
While rebuilds feature plenty of losses, the Canucks need to find a way to play better at home for the rest of the season. Too many nights have featured blowouts that leave fans more frustrated than entertained. With fans committed to the rebuild, the team needs to ensure it can at least keep games competitive when playing at Rogers Arena.
