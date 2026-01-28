Canucks’ Nils Höglander Being Evaluated For Lower-Body Injury, Multiple Players Absent From Practice

The Vancouver Canucks are coming off a poor 5–2 loss against the San Jose Sharks that saw lines get jumbled, defensive pairings get mismatched, and players sit out longer than expected between shifts. Today, Canucks Head Coach Adam Foote clarified the meaning behind some of these absences as well as why some players were missing from today’s practice.
The most immediate issue Foote raised was with Canucks forward Nils Höglander. According to the Head Coach, the forward will undergo evaluation for a lower-body injury later today. Höglander missed a good chunk of the third period last night and was absent from the bench by the end of the game. Previously, he missed the first two months of the season due to needing ankle surgery from an injury sustained during the pre-season. Höglander has played in 18 games so far this season.
If Höglander is out for an extended period of time, he’ll join Brock Boeser, Zeev Buium, and Marco Rossi on Vancouver’s injured reserve. Boeser is in concussion protocol due to the headshot he sustained on Sunday, while Buium is dealing with a facial fracture experienced after being hit by a puck.
Two other players who were of concern were Filip Chytil and Tyler Myers, both of whom also missed today’s practice. Myers, in particular, drew some concern during last night’s game as he had extended breaks between his shifts. Foote confirmed today that both Chytil and Myers’ absences were due to the players taking maintenance days.
The next two players absent from practice were Conor Garland and Filip Hronek. Foote noted that the forward and defenceman are both sick, hence not being available to practice today. This falls in line with the sickness that seems to be making its way throughout the locker room, as in previous days, Tom Willander missed a game due to illness, while both Elias Pettersson and Jake DeBrusk have also been sick.
Vancouver will play in the second-last game of their current home stand when they take on the Anaheim Ducks on Thursday. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:00 pm PT.
