Logo
Vancouver Canucks
Powered by Roundtable
Canucks’ Nils Höglander Being Evaluated For Lower-Body Injury, Multiple Players Absent From Practice cover image

Canucks’ Nils Höglander Being Evaluated For Lower-Body Injury, Multiple Players Absent From Practice

Izzy Cheung
5h
Partner
218Members·3,823Posts
izzycheung37@THNews profile imagefeatured creator badge

The Vancouver Canucks have yet another injury to deal with as Nils Höglander is the latest to undergo evaluation.

The Vancouver Canucks are coming off a poor 5–2 loss against the San Jose Sharks that saw lines get jumbled, defensive pairings get mismatched, and players sit out longer than expected between shifts. Today, Canucks Head Coach Adam Foote clarified the meaning behind some of these absences as well as why some players were missing from today’s practice. 

The most immediate issue Foote raised was with Canucks forward Nils Höglander. According to the Head Coach, the forward will undergo evaluation for a lower-body injury later today. Höglander missed a good chunk of the third period last night and was absent from the bench by the end of the game. Previously, he missed the first two months of the season due to needing ankle surgery from an injury sustained during the pre-season. Höglander has played in 18 games so far this season. 

If Höglander is out for an extended period of time, he’ll join Brock Boeser, Zeev Buium, and Marco Rossi on Vancouver’s injured reserve. Boeser is in concussion protocol due to the headshot he sustained on Sunday, while Buium is dealing with a facial fracture experienced after being hit by a puck. 

Two other players who were of concern were Filip Chytil and Tyler Myers, both of whom also missed today’s practice. Myers, in particular, drew some concern during last night’s game as he had extended breaks between his shifts. Foote confirmed today that both Chytil and Myers’ absences were due to the players taking maintenance days. 

Jan 23, 2026; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; Vancouver Canucks forward Conor Garland (8) and forward Nils Hoglander (21) and forward Elias Pettersson (40) and defenseman Filip Hronek (17) battle with New Jersey Devils forward Jack Hughes (86) in the third period at Rogers Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Frid-Imagn ImagesJan 23, 2026; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; Vancouver Canucks forward Conor Garland (8) and forward Nils Hoglander (21) and forward Elias Pettersson (40) and defenseman Filip Hronek (17) battle with New Jersey Devils forward Jack Hughes (86) in the third period at Rogers Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Frid-Imagn Images

The next two players absent from practice were Conor Garland and Filip Hronek. Foote noted that the forward and defenceman are both sick, hence not being available to practice today. This falls in line with the sickness that seems to be making its way throughout the locker room, as in previous days, Tom Willander missed a game due to illness, while both Elias Pettersson and Jake DeBrusk have also been sick. 

Vancouver will play in the second-last game of their current home stand when they take on the Anaheim Ducks on Thursday. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:00 pm PT. 

Make sure you bookmark THN's Vancouver Canucks site and add us to your favourites on Google News for the latest news, exclusive interviews, breakdowns, and so much more. Also, don't forget to leave a comment at the bottom of the page and engage with other passionate fans through our forum. This article originally appeared on The Hockey News.

Latest From THN’s Vancouver Canucks Site

The 2025-26 Vancouver Canucks Are Off To The Worst Home Start In Franchise History

Canucks’ Elias Pettersson Claims Sole Possession Of Ninth All-Time In Franchise Assists

Press Box Packed With Scouts As Canucks Take On The Sharks

For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.

The Hockey NewsThe Hockey News
Latest News
1