Canucks’ Nils Höglander Being Evaluated For Lower-Body Injury, Multiple Players Absent From Practice

The most immediate issue Foote raised was with Canucks forward Nils Höglander. According to the Head Coach, the forward will undergo evaluation for a lower-body injury later today. Höglander missed a good chunk of the third period last night and was absent from the bench by the end of the game. Previously, he missed the first two months of the season due to needing ankle surgery from an injury sustained during the pre-season. Höglander has played in 18 games so far this season.