Lineup Notes: Tolopilo Starts As Canucks Return From The Olympic Break Against The Jets

The Vancouver Canucks return from the Olympic break on Wednesday as they take on the Winnipeg Jets. Both these teams are at the bottom of the standings, making this game a battle of 28th versus 32nd. Here are the lineup notes for February 25, 2026.
Nikita Tolopilo will start for the Canucks on Wednesday. As for Kevin Lankinen, he ran into some travel issues coming home for the Olympics, but is expected to be the backup. This season, Tolopilo is 3-3-1 with a .910 save percentage.
With the extended break, a few Canucks are expected to return to the lineup. These include Marco Rossi, Brock Boeser and Zeev Buium. Filip Chytil is not expected to play as he is currently dealing with a facial fracture.
In net for the Jets will be Eric Comrie. Winnipeg will be giving Connor Hellebuyck a rest as he returns from the 2026 Winter Olympics. This season, Comrie has a 9-9-1 record with a save percentage of .892.
Kane-Pettersson-DeBrusk
O'Connor-Rossi-Boeser
Öhgren-Blueger-Garland
Höglander-Kämpf-Karlsson
E. Pettersson-Hronek
Buium-Myers
M. Pettersson-Willander
Tolopilo
Lankinen
Start time: 7:00 pm PT
Venue: Rogers Arena
Television: Sportsnet
Radio: Sportsnet 650
