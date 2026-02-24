Report: Could A Conor Garland Trade Be In The Cards For The Canucks?

While the NHL Trade Deadline on March 6 is evidently a notable point in time for the Canucks when it comes to shaping their roster, it’s also the deadline for more than players to trade for this season. Garland’s current contract, a five-year deal worth $4.95M annually, expires at the end of this season. His next contract, a six-year deal worth $6M per year also comes with a no-move clause that lasts until the end of the 2028–29 season. From there, it turns into a 15-team no-trade list. The change in Garland’s contract structure has likely factored into any trade rumours or interest garnered around him.