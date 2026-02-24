Report: Could A Conor Garland Trade Be In The Cards For The Canucks?

With where they’re at in their current season, it shouldn’t be a surprise that many of the Vancouver Canucks’ names have been floating around trade rumour mills. Conor Garland is a name that has picked up steam as of late, especially after a report by CHEK TV’s Rick Dhaliwal from earlier today.
“I’ve got more and more people telling me that the Canucks are now open to moving Conor Garland,” Dhaliwal said on today’s segment of Donnie & Dhali. “That wasn’t the case for weeks and weeks. Teams were calling on Garland. Canucks really didn’t want to move him, but were listening. Now, there seems to be a shift, and I’m hearing the Canucks are not against moving Garland.”
Garland is one of the remaining key figures in Vancouver’s locker room right now as well as one of six players remaining from the start of the 2021–22 season. That hasn’t stopped his name from being circulated in trade reports throughout his time with the team, with some having come up as recently as earlier in this season. The forward currently has seven goals and 18 assists in 46 games played this year.
While the NHL Trade Deadline on March 6 is evidently a notable point in time for the Canucks when it comes to shaping their roster, it’s also the deadline for more than players to trade for this season. Garland’s current contract, a five-year deal worth $4.95M annually, expires at the end of this season. His next contract, a six-year deal worth $6M per year also comes with a no-move clause that lasts until the end of the 2028–29 season. From there, it turns into a 15-team no-trade list. The change in Garland’s contract structure has likely factored into any trade rumours or interest garnered around him.
Vancouver returns to play on Wednesday at 7:00 pm PT against the Winnipeg Jets. After Wednesday's game, the Canucks will play three more times before the 2026 NHL Trade Deadline, which is scheduled for Friday, March 6 at noon PT.
Make sure you bookmark THN's Vancouver Canucks site and add us to your favourites on Google News for the latest news, exclusive interviews, breakdowns, and so much more. Also, don't forget to leave a comment at the bottom of the page and engage with other passionate fans through our forum. This article originally appeared on The Hockey News.
For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.