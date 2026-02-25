Why The Canucks' Significant Trades Should Occur During The 2026 Off-Season And Not At The Trade Deadline

With the 2026 Winter Olympics now complete, the focus around the NHL has shifted to the trade deadline. Teams have less than two weeks to make moves as the deadline is scheduled for March 6, 2026, at noon PT. For the Vancouver Canucks, the few days will be filled with plenty of rumours as the organization attempts to move players for assets.
With the Canucks currently in a rebuild, the organization has made it clear that they are open for business. Whether it is pending free agents or those with term, it appears that Jim Rutherford and Patrik Allvin are at least listening on a wide variety of players. While there may be some temptation to move off those with long-term deals before the deadline, the better plan for Vancouver could be holding off on another big trade until the off-season.
Before going further, it is important to note that there are exceptions to the rule. For example, if another team offers a significant trade package, the organization may be forced into a situation where they need to trade a core piece. While teams can get desperate around the trade deadline, it may still be worth it to wait until closer to the draft.
One of the big advantages of waiting until the off-season is that more teams may become interested in trading for players. Some teams that aren't expected to be buyers at the deadline but could change their tune in the off-season include the New Jersey Devils and the Winnipeg Jets. Organizations will also have more time to evaluate not just their roster, but also their cap space moving forward.
Unexpected deep playoff runs could also change the perspective of organizations in the off-season. If a young team has a strong post-season, it may convince a management group that they are further along in the process, which in turn changes how the organization views the 2026-27 season. In this case, a team may be focused on upgrading at any cost, which could be good news for the Canucks.
Lastly, the shallow free agent class in 2026 could create some bidding wars for players currently under contract. With pending free agents electing to already re-sign with their organizations, July 1 could be a very slow day this year. If Vancouver can find a way to use the lack of free agents available to their advantage, Rutherford and Allvin could create some bidding wars throughout July.
Ultimately, there is no rush to move players with long-term contracts. The Canucks are on pace to finish 32nd in the league and should create some space for younger players after they move pending free agents before the deadline. While some may feel the organization needs to make significant moves before March 6, it may be best to wait until the 2026 off-season to move players with term.
