Why The Canucks' Significant Trades Should Occur During The 2026 Off-Season And Not At The Trade Deadline

With the Canucks currently in a rebuild, the organization has made it clear that they are open for business. Whether it is pending free agents or those with term, it appears that Jim Rutherford and Patrik Allvin are at least listening on a wide variety of players. While there may be some temptation to move off those with long-term deals before the deadline, the better plan for Vancouver could be holding off on another big trade until the off-season.