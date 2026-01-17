Lineup Notes: Tolopilo Starts, Öhgren To Skate With Pettersson And Boeser As Canucks Take On The Oilers

The Vancouver Canucks kick off an eight-game homestand tonight with a match against the Edmonton Oilers. While Vancouver is expected to continue with the group that played in their 4–1 loss against the Columbus Blue Jackets, the lines themselves will shift.
After putting up a strong effort together on Thursday, Liam Öhgren will start tonight’s game alongside Elias Pettersson and Brock Boeser. While this will be Öhgren’s first time starting a game with Pettersson, it’s not the first time he’s been rewarded for his good play; the forward started last Saturday’s game against the Toronto Maple Leafs on the second line with Boeser and Max Sasson.
“[He’s] just got a motor. He can skate. It’s pretty impressive, at his age, to have that power. You imagine in four or five years, what it’s going to look like. He pushes the pace for Petey, he gets in on the forecheck, and he’s good off the rush,” Canucks Head Coach Adam Foote explained the decision behind promoting Öhgren.
Today’s extra forwards included Nils Höglander as well as Filip Chytil and Teddy Blueger, who have now shed their non-contact jerseys. While neither center is expected to return to the lineup tonight, having them participate with contact is a good indicator that both could be back sooner rather than later.
Another thing to make note of is the fact that Canucks forward Kiefer Sherwood was completely absent from morning skate. While Sherwood is injured and has been out of the lineup since Monday, in previous game-day skates, he has joined the team as an extra. With that being said, Foote noted that today was an evaluation day for Sherwood and Thatcher Demko, who is also injured.
Finally, Nikita Tolopilo is projected to start tonight as Kevin Lankinen is currently dealing with an illness. This will be Tolopilo’s fifth NHL start of the season, with his last coming in a strong effort against the Montréal Canadiens on Monday. Tolopilo has two wins and two losses on the season.
Öhgren – Pettersson – Boeser
Kane – Kämpf – DeBrusk
O’Connor – Räty – Garland
Bains – Sasson – Karlsson
Pettersson – Hronek
Buium – Myers
Willander – Mancini
Tolopilo
Lankinen
Start time: 7:00 pm PT
Venue: Rogers Arena
Television: Sportsnet
Radio: Sportsnet 650
