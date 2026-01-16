Capitals Did Not Want To Part With Cole Hutson In A Potential Quinn Hughes Trade With The Canucks

"I really like Cole Hutson, said Patrick on Friday. "And for me, I really want to see what he can do in a Washington Capitals sweater, so that wasn't a piece I was willing to move in that kind of trade. And also, Quinn Hughes is an elite for sure. An elite player. But you know, when you have Jakob Chychrun and John Carlson and Cole Hutson coming. And to me, I don't know if the price, you know, again, top top prospects we're talking here. I don't know if that price would have made sense for what we have."