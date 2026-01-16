Capitals Did Not Want To Part With Cole Hutson In A Potential Quinn Hughes Trade With The Canucks

More information has surfaced surrounding the Washington Capitals' interest in former Vancouver Canucks captain Quinn Hughes. On Friday, Capitals GM Chris Patrick revealed that while they checked in with the Canucks, they were not willing to part with 19-year-old defenceman Cole Hutson. Patrick also thanked Minnesota Wild GM Bill Guerin for ensuring that Hughes would stay in the Western Conference, which means Washington still only has to face the former Norris Trophy winner twice a year.
"I really like Cole Hutson, said Patrick on Friday. "And for me, I really want to see what he can do in a Washington Capitals sweater, so that wasn't a piece I was willing to move in that kind of trade. And also, Quinn Hughes is an elite for sure. An elite player. But you know, when you have Jakob Chychrun and John Carlson and Cole Hutson coming. And to me, I don't know if the price, you know, again, top top prospects we're talking here. I don't know if that price would have made sense for what we have."
Hutson is a talented left-shot defenceman who is currently playing at Boston University. He does have a connection to the Vancouver organization, as he and Zeev Buium won Gold at the 2025 World Juniors. Buium was part of the Hughes trade with the Wild, which also brought Liam Öhgren, Marco Rossi and a first-round pick to the Canucks.
Make sure you bookmark THN's Vancouver Canucks site and add us to your favourites on Google News for the latest news, exclusive interviews, breakdowns, and so much more. Also, don't forget to leave a comment at the bottom of the page and engage with other passionate fans through our forum. This article originally appeared on The Hockey News.
For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.