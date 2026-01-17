Logo
Vancouver Canucks
Powered by Roundtable
Vancouver Canucks Podcast Rundown: BC’s Last In The Leagues cover image

Vancouver Canucks Podcast Rundown: BC’s Last In The Leagues

Izzy Cheung
56m
Partner
215Members·3.7KPosts
izzycheung37@THNews profile imagefeatured creator badge

Breaking down episode 21 of Vancouver Canucks podcast Hockey, Actually.

Hockey, Actually is a hockey podcast covering all things related to Vancouver’s hockey scene. From the Vancouver Canucks, to the Vancouver Goldeneyes, to the Abbotsford Canucks, co-hosts and The Hockey News reporters Izzy Cheung and Nicolleta Panos have you covered!

It’s official — both the Canucks and the Goldeneyes are at the bottom of their respective leagues’ standings. Izzy and Nicolleta briefly discuss both teams’ goal-scoring issues before offering some slight hope for the Goldeneyes with the potential return of Sarah Nurse. They also highlight members of the Canucks who they’re hoping to see more from in the coming games, as well as some who have made a good impression throughout the first half of the season. 

Continue reading for timestamps as well as a link to episode 21. 

1:10 — Weekly Recap: Vancouver Teams Have A Goal-Scoring Issue

  • 1:10 — The Canucks are on an eight-game losing skid&nbsp;
  • 5:45 — The Goldeneyes have dropped their past two games&nbsp;

10:40 — The Usual Canucks Injury Recap 

  • 10:50 — Kiefer Sherwood’s injury and the impact it has on his trade value
  • 14:20 — Thatcher Demko is injured again&nbsp;
  • 21:55 — The rest of the Canucks’ injuries&nbsp;

26:08 — More Is Needed From This Team 

  • 26:55 — Brock Boeser hasn’t scored since November 28&nbsp;

35:55 — Canucks Have Had Some Standouts This Year 

  • 36:15 — Liam Öhgren is going places
  • 36:45 — Giving credit to Drew O’Connor&nbsp;

40:30 — Vancouver And Their Late January Trades

  • 42: 10 — Is Elias Pettersson on the chopping block?&nbsp;
  • 45:00 — The case for keeping Filip Hronek&nbsp;

48:35 — High-End Talent, No Goals; What’s Up With The Goldeneyes? 

  • 51:30 — Expansion impacts cohesion&nbsp;

55:05 — The Abby Roque Hit 

Watch Episode 21 Here: 

Previous Episodes: 

Episode 20

Episode 19

Episode 18

Episode 17

Episode 16

Episode 15

Episode 14

Episode 13

Episode 12

Episode 11

Episode 10

Episode 9

Episode 8

Episode 7

Episode 6

Episode 5

Episode 4

Episode 3

Episode 2

Episode 1

Jan 13, 2026; Ottawa, Ontario, CAN; Vancouver Canucks goalie Kevin Lankinen (32) is unable to stop a shot from Ottawa Senators defenseman Artem Zub (not pictured) in the first period at the Canadian Tire Centre. Mandatory Credit: Marc DesRosiers-IMAGN ImagesJan 13, 2026; Ottawa, Ontario, CAN; Vancouver Canucks goalie Kevin Lankinen (32) is unable to stop a shot from Ottawa Senators defenseman Artem Zub (not pictured) in the first period at the Canadian Tire Centre. Mandatory Credit: Marc DesRosiers-IMAGN Images

Make sure you bookmark THN's Vancouver Canucks site and add us to your favourites on Google News for the latest news, exclusive interviews, breakdowns, and so much more. Also, don't forget to leave a comment at the bottom of the page and engage with other passionate fans through our forum. This article originally appeared on The Hockey News.

Latest From THN’s Vancouver Canucks Site

Capitals Did Not Want To Part With Cole Hutson In A Potential Quinn Hughes Trade With The Canucks

Latest Trade Rumour Links Canucks Evander Kane With Another Pacific Division Team

The Canucks Could Tie A Franchise Record On Saturday Against The Edmonton Oilers

For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.

The Hockey NewsThe Hockey News
Latest News
1