Vancouver Canucks Podcast Rundown: BC’s Last In The Leagues

Hockey, Actually is a hockey podcast covering all things related to Vancouver’s hockey scene. From the Vancouver Canucks, to the Vancouver Goldeneyes, to the Abbotsford Canucks, co-hosts and The Hockey News reporters Izzy Cheung and Nicolleta Panos have you covered!
It’s official — both the Canucks and the Goldeneyes are at the bottom of their respective leagues’ standings. Izzy and Nicolleta briefly discuss both teams’ goal-scoring issues before offering some slight hope for the Goldeneyes with the potential return of Sarah Nurse. They also highlight members of the Canucks who they’re hoping to see more from in the coming games, as well as some who have made a good impression throughout the first half of the season.
Continue reading for timestamps as well as a link to episode 21.
1:10 — Weekly Recap: Vancouver Teams Have A Goal-Scoring Issue
10:40 — The Usual Canucks Injury Recap
26:08 — More Is Needed From This Team
35:55 — Canucks Have Had Some Standouts This Year
40:30 — Vancouver And Their Late January Trades
48:35 — High-End Talent, No Goals; What’s Up With The Goldeneyes?
55:05 — The Abby Roque Hit
Watch Episode 21 Here:
