Vancouver Canucks Podcast Rundown: BC’s Last In The Leagues

It’s official — both the Canucks and the Goldeneyes are at the bottom of their respective leagues’ standings. Izzy and Nicolleta briefly discuss both teams’ goal-scoring issues before offering some slight hope for the Goldeneyes with the potential return of Sarah Nurse. They also highlight members of the Canucks who they’re hoping to see more from in the coming games, as well as some who have made a good impression throughout the first half of the season.