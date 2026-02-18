‘I Want To Be Back For 100% And That’s How I Feel Right Now’: Marco Rossi Returns To The Canucks With Something To Prove

Because of the fact that he’s only played in eight games for Vancouver, Rossi’s name has occasionally fallen to the wayside when discussing the blockbuster Quinn Hughes trade that occurred in mid-December. Fellow former Wild Liam Öhgren and Zeev Buium have each seen their fair share of minutes, though there hasn’t been much seen from Rossi. The forward knows he has something to prove heading into the final stretch of the 2025–26 season, but isn’t just working towards proving himself to the fans.