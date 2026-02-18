Filip Chytil Leaves Canucks Practice Early Due To Apparent Injury

Only a day after he made his return to the Vancouver Canucks’ practice, Filip Chytil ended up in a scary situation that saw him leave the ice early. The forward was wearing a red non-contact jersey for the second day in a row and, according to Canucks Head Coach Adam Foote, saw a specialist to help get a better idea of his status.
The incident at practice occurred during a mini-game, as per media in attendance. Chytil ended up taking a puck to the head and left the ice directly after. Foote noted after practice that Chytil would be going for X-rays but did not have any more information at the time.
Chytil’s injury history has been well-documented since joining the Canucks in February of 2025. The centre has missed three separate stretches of time in the past calendar year, one of which kept him out of Vancouver’s lineup from mid-October to the end of January. He played in six games before being sidelined yet again in the second-last game before the 2026 Winter Olympic break.
Vancouver will practice again on Friday and Saturday. Their first game after the 2026 Winter Olympic break, in which they’ll face the Winnipeg Jets, takes place on February 25 at 7:00 pm PT.
