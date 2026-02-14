Pettersson’s Two Goals Make The Difference In Sweden’s Win, Reichel Scores In Loss To Latvia: Canucks At The 2026 Winter Olympics

Two members of the Vancouver Canucks organization scored goals in their team’s respective 2026 Winter Olympic games today. A total of five Canucks’ teams played during the fourth day of the 2026 Winter Olympics, though only four actually skated. Here’s how day four of the 2026 Winter Olympics went for the Canucks.
Elias Pettersson needed to have a good game at the 2026 Winter Olympics, and have a good game, he did. Pettersson notched two goals in what would ultimately make the difference in a 5–3 win against Slovakia. With the win, Sweden’s point totals ties them with Slovakia and Finland, though by goal differential between the three teams, Slovakia ends up taking the Group B lead.
Part of what may have given Pettersson an added lift offensively today could be the fact that he skated with new linemates. Whereas he’d been on a line with Mika Zibanejad and Rickard Rakell throughout the past two games, today, he played alongside Marcus Johansson and Filip Forsberg. Along with his two goals, Pettersson also logged two shots on goal and 11:15 minutes played.
In a showdown between three members of the Canucks organization, it was Teddy Blueger and Anri Ravinskis who came out victorious with Latvia taking a 4–3 win against Germany. Latvia’s first win of the tournament came with a different goaltender in net, as former Canuck Artūrs Šilovs started for his team today.
Latvia’s spread of minutes on ice took an interesting turn today, as some forwards ended up with as high as over 23 minutes played (Zegus Girgensons). Blueger ended up on the higher side of the TOI spread, clocking 16:58 minutes which ranks fourth-highest of Latvia’s forwards. Ravinskis, however, played only 3:56 for a total of five shifts played.
Lukas Reichel was a big piece in Germany’s efforts today, as he scored the game’s opening goal for his first tally of the tournament. The forward also registered two shots on goal and was +1 by the end of the game. While Germany’s TOI spread was even more varied than Latvia’s (Leon Draisaitl played nearly half the game), Reichel still ended up with 16:52 minutes — the fifth-highest of forwards on his team.
A day after beating longtime rival Sweden, Kevin Lankinen and Finland put up yet another win in convincing fashion, though Lankinen did not play. Finland put 11 goals past Italy, with multi-goal efforts coming from Sebastian Aho, Joel Kiviranta, Kaapo Kakko, and Mikael Granlund. Kakko, Mikko Rantanen, and Artturi Lehkonen finished the game with a team-high three points each. Juuse Saros started in his second game in as many days, while Joonas Korpisalo served as the backup.
Group A
Canada: 2–0–0–0
Czechia: 1–0–0–1
Switzerland: 1–0–0–1
France: 0–0–0–2
Group B
Slovakia: 2–0–0–0
Finland: 2–0–0–0
Sweden: 2–0–0–0
Italy: 0–0–0–3
Group C
USA: 2–0–0–0
Latvia: 1–0–0–0
Germany: 1–0–0–0
Denmark: 0–0–0–2
Switzerland vs. Czechia: 3:10 am PT
Denmark vs. Latvia: 10:10 am PT
USA vs. Germany: 12:10 pm PT
Make sure you bookmark THN's Vancouver Canucks site and add us to your favourites on Google News for the latest news, exclusive interviews, breakdowns, and so much more. Also, don't forget to leave a comment at the bottom of the page and engage with other passionate fans through our forum. This article originally appeared on The Hockey News.
For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.