Pettersson’s Two Goals Make The Difference In Sweden’s Win, Reichel Scores In Loss To Latvia: Canucks At The 2026 Winter Olympics

Lukas Reichel was a big piece in Germany’s efforts today, as he scored the game’s opening goal for his first tally of the tournament. The forward also registered two shots on goal and was +1 by the end of the game. While Germany’s TOI spread was even more varied than Latvia’s (Leon Draisaitl played nearly half the game), Reichel still ended up with 16:52 minutes — the fifth-highest of forwards on his team.