Abbotsford Canucks Stats After The AHL All-Star Break cover image

Abbotsford Canucks Stats After The AHL All-Star Break

Izzy Cheung
3h
Looking at the Abbotsford Canucks' stat leaders through 48 games of the 2025-26 season.

Now that the AHL All-Star Classic has concluded, the Abbotsford Canucks will continue their season with 24 games remaining. A rough start to the year has contributed to their current place at 30th overall in the AHL, though they’ve shown a bit of fight since their roster recovered from big lineup depletions. Here’s how Abbotsford has performed statistically up until the AHL All-Star break. 

Team Stats&nbsp;

Record: 16–26–3–3

Points: 38

Points %: .396 

Goals-for: 105

Goals-against: 164

Power play: 20.8%

Penalty kill: 75.9% 

Individual Stats

Points: 

Ty Mueller: 9–14–23

Ben Berard: 9–14–23

Nils Åman: 3–18–21

Chase Wouters: 9–11–20

Jonathan Lekkerimäki: 11–7–18

Goals: 

Jonathan Lekkerimäki: 11

Ty Mueller: 9

Ben Berard: 9

Chase Wouters: 9

Danila Klimovich: 7

Assists: 

Nils Åman: 18

Ty Mueller: 14

Ben Berard: 14

Kirill Kudryavtsev: 12

Chase Wouters: 11

Shots: 

Danila Klimovich: 92

Jimmy Schuldt: 86

Ben Berard: 85

Chase Wouters: 80

Ty Mueller: 73

Goaltenders: 

Jiří Patera: 2.64 GAA, .907 SV% (20 GP) 

Jonathan Lemieux: 2.82 GAA, .902 SV% (2 GP) 

Nikita Tolopilo: 3.02 GAA, .900 SV% (15 GP) 

Aku Koskenvuo: 3.20 GAA, .895 SV% (9 GP) 

Ty Young: 4.75 GAA, .840 SV% (7 GP) 

Photo Credit: Kaja Antic-THNPhoto Credit: Kaja Antic-THN

Upcoming Schedule

February 14: Ontario Reign @ Abbotsford Canucks, 7:00 pm PT

February 16: Ontario Reign @ Abbotsford Canucks, 1:00 pm PT

February 18: Abbotsford Canucks @ Ontario Reign, 7:00 pm PT 

February 20: Abbotsford Canucks @ Henderson Silver Knights, 7:00 pm PT 

February 21: Abbotsford Canucks @ Henderson Silver Knights, 6:00 pm PT

February 27: Abbotsford Canucks @ Calgary Wranglers, 12:00 pm PT 

