Abbotsford Canucks Stats After The AHL All-Star Break

Now that the AHL All-Star Classic has concluded, the Abbotsford Canucks will continue their season with 24 games remaining. A rough start to the year has contributed to their current place at 30th overall in the AHL, though they’ve shown a bit of fight since their roster recovered from big lineup depletions. Here’s how Abbotsford has performed statistically up until the AHL All-Star break.
Record: 16–26–3–3
Points: 38
Points %: .396
Goals-for: 105
Goals-against: 164
Power play: 20.8%
Penalty kill: 75.9%
Points:
Ty Mueller: 9–14–23
Ben Berard: 9–14–23
Nils Åman: 3–18–21
Chase Wouters: 9–11–20
Jonathan Lekkerimäki: 11–7–18
Goals:
Jonathan Lekkerimäki: 11
Ty Mueller: 9
Ben Berard: 9
Chase Wouters: 9
Danila Klimovich: 7
Assists:
Nils Åman: 18
Ty Mueller: 14
Ben Berard: 14
Kirill Kudryavtsev: 12
Chase Wouters: 11
Shots:
Danila Klimovich: 92
Jimmy Schuldt: 86
Ben Berard: 85
Chase Wouters: 80
Ty Mueller: 73
Goaltenders:
Jiří Patera: 2.64 GAA, .907 SV% (20 GP)
Jonathan Lemieux: 2.82 GAA, .902 SV% (2 GP)
Nikita Tolopilo: 3.02 GAA, .900 SV% (15 GP)
Aku Koskenvuo: 3.20 GAA, .895 SV% (9 GP)
Ty Young: 4.75 GAA, .840 SV% (7 GP)
February 14: Ontario Reign @ Abbotsford Canucks, 7:00 pm PT
February 16: Ontario Reign @ Abbotsford Canucks, 1:00 pm PT
February 18: Abbotsford Canucks @ Ontario Reign, 7:00 pm PT
February 20: Abbotsford Canucks @ Henderson Silver Knights, 7:00 pm PT
February 21: Abbotsford Canucks @ Henderson Silver Knights, 6:00 pm PT
February 27: Abbotsford Canucks @ Calgary Wranglers, 12:00 pm PT
