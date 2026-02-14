From The Archive: Total Domination

Of course not. But sometimes it makes you think so. In the women’s gold medal game, Canada looked dead in the water, down two goals with four minutes remaining to a United States team that was cruising. Two goals and an overtime winner later, Canada was celebrating its fourth straight title. “I do think we have a mental edge when it comes down to playing in big games,” says Hayley Wickenheiser. “In our room, we just really believe we can win, no matter what. I’ve been in situations where we’ve won every game going into the final and lost every game (against the U.S.).