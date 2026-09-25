Standouts From The Canucks’ 2–1 2026 Pre-Season Loss To The Oilers

Karlsson was the lone Canuck to find the back of the net in Thursday’s loss, with the forward scoring from a spot that’s become all-too-familiar to him — around the opponent’s crease. The forward was parked in front of Jarry for the duration of Vancouver’s second-unit power-play time whenever the group was stationary in the O-zone. Even when not on the man-advantage, Karlsson made his presence known by winning board battles and being strong on the forecheck.