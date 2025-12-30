The Stats Behind Game #38: Canucks 3, Kraken 2 (SO)

Welcome to this edition of the Vancouver Canucks post-game analytics report. This recurring deep dive breaks down the analytics behind each Canucks game as recorded by Natural Stat Trick. In this article, we look back on Vancouver’s most recent 3–2 shootout win against the Seattle Kraken.

Despite their noted scoring woes throughout the season, the Kraken outchanced Vancouver in nearly every period of play last night. They put up a total of 37 chances throughout three periods and overtime, specifically lobbing 15 and 14 in the first and third periods respectively. The Canucks combatted these efforts with 10 scoring chances-for in the first period and a measly three in the third period. A big reason as to why Vancouver won despite being out-chanced is the heroics of Kevin Lankinen.

Vancouver had issues putting up quality scoring chances in front of their opposition’s net in their previous game, on Saturday against the San Jose Sharks, and continued this streak last night against Seattle. The warmest spots on their heatmap show that Vancouver’s chances predominantly came from farther into the end zone as well as towards the edge of the faceoff dot.

On the flip side, Seattle managed to put up a healthy portion of chances from directly nearby Lankinen, though they also had a few opportunities from within the faceoff dot. Again, Lankinen’s stellar play last night ensured that Vancouver could escape with a win that they didn’t entirely deserve.

The line with the highest CF% last night also happened to score Vancouver’s opening goal. Surprisingly enough, they were also the line that played the least amount of 5-on-5 minutes together with only a total of 2:34. This group consisted of Linus Karlsson, Marco Rossi, and Liam Öhgren, who logged 66.67%. The pair of Rossi and Öhgren didn’t fare too poorly with their other linemate, Conor Garland, either, as these three put up the second-highest CF% with 56.52%.

Analytically speaking, Kiefer Sherwood had the best game for the Canucks, putting up team-highs in xGF% (73.64%) and CF% (75%) while playing 5-on-5. He also registered four high-danger scoring chances, tying him with Zeev Buium for first on the team.

The Canucks will be back in action tonight as they prepare to host former Head Coach Rick Tocchet and the Philadelphia Flyers in Vancouver. This is Tocchet’s first time returning to Rogers Arena since parting ways with the organization back in May. Puck drop for this game is scheduled for 7:00 pm PT.

