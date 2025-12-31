The Stats Behind Game #39: Flyers 6, Canucks 3

Welcome to this edition of the Vancouver Canucks post-game analytics report. This recurring deep dive breaks down the analytics behind each Canucks game as recorded by Natural Stat Trick. In this article, we look back on Vancouver’s most recent 6-3 loss to the Philadelphia Flyers.

The analytics from Tuesday night show the momentum shift that happened in the second period. After producing an 11-6 even-strength scoring chance advantage in the first, the Canucks allowed 17 even-strength scoring chances in the second compared to just three created. The game balanced out thanks to Vancouver's play in the third, but the Flyers were still able to match the Canucks goal total in the final frame.

Ultimately, neither team did a great job of protecting the crease. Thatcher Demko and Dan Vladar were constantly battling through screens and on occasion, contact from both their own defenders and the opposition. While both teams struggled defensively, Vancouver had the more difficult night as they could not find a way to slow down Philadelphia in the second period.

To wrap things up, the line of Drew O'Connor, David Kämpf and Kiefer Sherwood was the Canucks best on the night. The trio were on the ice for all three of Vancouver's goals while outshooting the opposition 8-4 in 10:55 of ice time. This line was also the only forward group that wasn't separated as the Canucks made quite a few adjustments throughout the game.

Vancouver will return to the ice on January 2 for a matchup against the Seattle Kraken. These two teams played on Monday, with the Canucks emerging victorious. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:30 pm PT.

