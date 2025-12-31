Vancouver Canucks At The 2026 IIHF World Junior Championship: December 30

Only one Vancouver Canucks prospect played on the fifth day of the 2026 IIHF World Junior Championship, that being Basile Sansonnens of Team Switzerland. Sansonnens and his team had a good performance today, with today’s result ultimately punching their ticket to the quarter-finals, which start on January 2. Here’s how things shook out for Sansonnens and Switzerland on Tuesday.

Switzerland 4, Germany 0

With their 4–0 win against Germany on Tuesday, Switzerland registered the second shutout of the tournament, coming after Finland’s 8–0 rout of Latvia on Sunday. Sansonnens played a part in his team’s victory by tallying an assist on the 4–0 goal scored by Ludvig Johnson during the second period. He finished the game with 14:39 minutes played and a +2 rating. As a team, Switzerland’s special teams came into play today, as they maintained their perfect penalty kill and scored a power play goal.

Tournament Standings

Group A:

Sweden

USA

Slovakia

Switzerland

Germany

Group B:

Canada

Finland

Czechia

Latvia

Denmark

December 31 Schedule

Switzerland vs. Slovakia: 10:00 am PT

USA vs. Sweden: 3:00 pm PT

Canada vs. Finland: 5:30 pm PT

