    Vancouver Canucks At The 2026 IIHF World Junior Championship: December 30

    Izzy Cheung
    Dec 31, 2025, 02:00
    One Vancouver Canucks prospect took part in today's World Junior Championship games.

    Only one Vancouver Canucks prospect played on the fifth day of the 2026 IIHF World Junior Championship, that being Basile Sansonnens of Team Switzerland. Sansonnens and his team had a good performance today, with today’s result ultimately punching their ticket to the quarter-finals, which start on January 2. Here’s how things shook out for Sansonnens and Switzerland on Tuesday. 

    Switzerland 4, Germany 0 

    With their 4–0 win against Germany on Tuesday, Switzerland registered the second shutout of the tournament, coming after Finland’s 8–0 rout of Latvia on Sunday. Sansonnens played a part in his team’s victory by tallying an assist on the 4–0 goal scored by Ludvig Johnson during the second period. He finished the game with 14:39 minutes played and a +2 rating. As a team, Switzerland’s special teams came into play today, as they maintained their perfect penalty kill and scored a power play goal. 

    Tournament Standings

    Group A: 

    Sweden

    USA

    Slovakia

    Switzerland 

    Germany

    Group B: 

    Canada 

    Finland

    Czechia

    Latvia

    Denmark

    Photo Credit: Kaja Antic-THN&nbsp;

    December 31 Schedule

    Switzerland vs. Slovakia: 10:00 am PT

    USA vs. Sweden: 3:00 pm PT

    Canada vs. Finland: 5:30 pm PT 

