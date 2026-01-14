The Stats Behind Game #46: Senators 2, Canucks 1

Welcome to this edition of the Vancouver Canucks post-game analytics report. This recurring deep dive breaks down the analytics behind each Canucks game as recorded by Natural Stat Trick. In this article, we look back on Vancouver’s most recent 2-1 loss to the Ottawa Senators.
Tuesday was essentially a tale of two games. The Canucks got caved in during the first two period but found a way to control play in the third. Despite the strong push at the end, the Senators still won the even-strength scoring chances battle 33-19 while also skating away having more even-strength high-danger scoring chances by a count of 15-12.
As for the heatmap, it provides a good visual as to why Vancouver struggled. Th Canucks could not protect the front of the net, which forced Kevin Lankinen to face 11 high-danger shots. Luckily, Lankinen was able to stop all 11, which is why Vancouver was able to stay in this game until the final whistle.
To wrap things up, the Canucks best trio was the Jake DeBrusk, Elias Pettersson and Linus Karlsson line. Not only did they score the only goal, but they held an 8-5 scoring chances advantage during their 9:37 together. This line continues to develop chemistry and has now put forward several strong performances for Vancouver over the past few weeks.
The Canucks wrap up their six-game homestand on Thursday against the Columbus Blue Jackets. Columbus recently made a coaching change, with Rick Bowness taking over behind the bench. Puck drop is scheduled for 4:00 pm PT.
Make sure you bookmark THN's Vancouver Canucks site and add us to your favourites on Google News for the latest news, exclusive interviews, breakdowns, and so much more. Also, don't forget to leave a comment at the bottom of the page and engage with other passionate fans through our forum. This article originally appeared on The Hockey News.
For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.