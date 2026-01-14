Elias Pettersson Moves Into 10th All-Time For Goals In Vancouver Canucks History

Elias Pettersson moves past Thomas Gradin and into 10th all-time for goals by a Vancouver Canucks player.
Thanks to his 198th career goal, Elias Pettersson has made his way into the top 10 for all-time goals in Vancouver Canucks history. The historic goal came against the Ottawa Senators in his 509th career game. With his 198th career goal, Pettersson breaks his tie with Thomas Gradin, who had 197 points in 613 games.
Pettersson now ranks in the top 10 for goals, assists and points. His 287 assists rank 10th, while his 485 points rank seventh. Pettersson needs just two more goals to hit 200 for his career and four to surpass Bo Horvat for ninth all-time in franchise history.
As for his draft class, no player has more goals than Pettersson. He also leads the 2017 class in points and sits third in assists. Pettersson, who has played 508 career games, was drafted fifth overall and is one of five players from his draft class to skate in at least 500 career NHL games.
Canucks Top 10 Goals List
Daniel Sedin- 393
Markus Näslund- 346
Trevor Linden- 318
Stan Smyl- 262
Pavel Bure- 254
Tony Tanti- 250
Henrik Sedin- 240
Brock Boeser- 213
Bo Horvat- 201
Elias Pettersson- 198
Jan 8, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Vancouver Canucks center Elias Pettersson (40) skates with the puck in the first period against the Detroit Red Wings at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images
