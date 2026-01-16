The Stats Behind Game #47: Blue Jackets 4, Canucks 1

Welcome to this edition of the Vancouver Canucks post-game analytics report. This recurring deep dive breaks down the analytics behind each Canucks game as recorded by Natural Stat Trick. In this article, we look back on Vancouver’s most recent 4-1 loss to the Columbus Blue Jackets.
While the shot total was close, the Blue Jackets were by far the better team on Thursday night. The Canucks lost the even-strength scoring chances battle 38-21 while also giving up 19 even-strength high-danger scoring chances compared to 10 generated. Ultimately, it was another night where the opposition was able to generate plenty of opportunities, while Vancouver could not find ways to score more than one goal.
Looking at the heatmap, it was the same story that has plagued the Canucks all season. Columbus had no issues winning position battles in front of the net while Kevin Lankinen faced 13 high-danger shots. As for Vancouver, they struggled to test Elvis Merzlikins with only seven high-danger shots recorded.
To wrap things up, Drew O'Connor had a strong game for the Canucks. During his 12:25 of even-strength ice time, Vancouver held a 7-3 shots advantage while also posting an xGF% of 70.64. O'Connor has been a bright spot this season, as even in games where he doesn't score, he still finds ways to contribute.
The Canucks return home from their road trip to start an eight-game homestand. Their first matchup will not be an easy one as the Edmonton Oilers come to town on Saturday. Game time is scheduled for 7:00 pm PT.
