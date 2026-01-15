Fans Make It Clear That The Canucks Made The Right Decision To Trade J.T. Miller Last Season

Last January, the Vancouver Canucks made a significant decision as they dealt J.T. Miller to the New York Rangers. Along with Miller, the Rangers also received prospect Jackson Dorrington as well as defenceman Erik Brännström in exchange for forward Filip Chytil, prospect Victor Mancini and a first-round pick. While it was unsurprising that a trade occurred, the move has created plenty of debate over the past 11 months.
On Thursday, a poll was run on "X" to see how fans felt about the trade. The question asked was "Without discussing the return, do you feel Vancouver made the right decision to trade him to the New York Rangers?" Over 600 people answered the question, with one answer winning in a landslide.
In total, 648 votes were cast on the poll over four hours. The final results were 88.7% yes to 11.3% no. This means approximately 574 accounts agree that the right decision was to trade Miller, compared to approximately 74 accounts who felt the trade was the wrong decision.
While Miller had a strong first few months with the Rangers, his production has slipped this year. The 32-year-old went from 35 points in 32 games during the 2025-26 season to just 26 points in 39 games this year. As for New York, they find themselves in a similar situation to the Canucks, as they sit at the bottom of the Eastern Conference
Based on the poll results, it appears that opinions surrounding Miller have shifted in the market. Even though some are still unhappy with the return, the consensus seems to be that Vancouver trading Miller was the right decision. Ultimately, this is a trade that will continue to dominate social media among Canucks fans, especially if Miller can't return to the form he showed during his time in Vancouver.
