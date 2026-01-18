The Stats Behind Game #48: Oilers 6, Canucks 0

Welcome to this edition of the Vancouver Canucks post-game analytics report. This recurring deep dive breaks down the analytics behind each Canucks game as recorded by Natural Stat Trick. In this article, we look back on Vancouver’s most recent 6–0 loss to the Edmonton Oilers.
While things appeared relatively even for the Canucks in the first period, statistically speaking, the only period that saw them come even close to matching the Oilers’ offensive output was the third. Vancouver out-chanced Edmonton 13–12, while also putting up 15 shots compared to the Oilers’ nine. With that being said, with Vancouver’s first and catastrophic second period added, Edmonton understandably won the scoring chances battle 43–29.
Looking at the heatmap, the strength of colour of Edmonton’s chances greatly surpasses that of Vancouver’s, which is semi-strong at the net but not anywhere else. The Oilers, on the other hand, managed a strong concentration of chances in-tight on the net — something that came about due to Edmonton’s ability to break into the O-zone and score off the rush.
Tonight was not a good game for the Canucks as a whole, but individually, there were some glimmers of hope. The reunited line of Linus Karlsson, Arshdeep Bains, and Max Sasson performed well both together and apart. In their 6:40 minutes spent together, the “Calder Cup line” registered a team-high CF% of 83.3% and seven scoring chances-for while only allowing one.
Together, Karlsson, Bains, and Sasson had a strong outing — all things considered — but they also put up decent numbers as individual skaters. The three forwards made up Vancouver’s top-three in overall CF% (Karlsson, 78.95%; Bains, 76.47%; Sasson, 75%) and xGF% (Bains, 89.04%; Karlsson, 88.28%; Sasson, 78.76%).
Vancouver’s next game could be one that sets a new franchise record, as the Canucks have currently tied franchise history with their 10-game losing streak. A loss against the New York Islanders on Monday night would mark their 11th-straight loss and their most ever in club history. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:00 pm PT.
