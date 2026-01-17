Why The Rangers Retool Could Be Bad News For The Canucks

As the 2026 trade deadline gets closer, teams will need to decide if they are going to be sellers or buyers. One team that appears to have joined the Vancouver Canucks in the sellers category is the New York Rangers, who released a statement this week stating that they were entering a retool phase. The Rangers becoming sellers is not ideal for the Canucks, as, like Vancouver, New York has some intriguing free agents that teams may be lining up to acquire.
The big pending unrestricted free agent on the Rangers is Artemi Panarin. Reports have indicated that the Rangers will not be re-signing the 34-year-old Russian winger, making him arguably the biggest name in the 2026 free agent class. Another player who may garner some interest is Jonny Brodzinski, who is also scheduled to be an unrestricted free agent this summer.
For those wondering how these two players becoming available impacts the Canucks, it means that teams may shift their focus away from Vancouver's free agents and towards New York's. Before the retool was announced, Kiefer Sherwood was viewed as one of the top players available heading into the deadline. The Canucks also have pending unrestricted free agents like Evander Kane and Teddy Blueger, who may garner some interest as the deadline draws closer.
While Sherwood has been exceptional this season, contenders may shift their focus to a player like Panarin, who has 51 points in 47 games. Yes, Sherwood's contract is a steal at $1.5 million, but Panarin is a first-line player who has 61 points in 73 career playoff games. As for Brodziniski, he may be seen as a better option for teams than Kane or Blueger, for those who want to fill out their bottom six before the post-season.
In the end, the Rangers announcing a retool won't prohibit Vancouver from moving their free agents, but may impact what they get back and the timeframe for trades. Teams may feel they have a chance at adding Panarin, which could slow down the entire market until a trade happens. Ultimately, the next few weeks will be full of suspense as fans across the league wait for big trades to finally be announced.
Make sure you bookmark THN's Vancouver Canucks site and add us to your favourites on Google News for the latest news, exclusive interviews, breakdowns, and so much more. Also, don't forget to leave a comment at the bottom of the page and engage with other passionate fans through our forum. This article originally appeared on The Hockey News.
For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.