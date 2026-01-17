Why The Rangers Retool Could Be Bad News For The Canucks

As the 2026 trade deadline gets closer, teams will need to decide if they are going to be sellers or buyers. One team that appears to have joined the Vancouver Canucks in the sellers category is the New York Rangers, who released a statement this week stating that they were entering a retool phase. The Rangers becoming sellers is not ideal for the Canucks, as, like Vancouver, New York has some intriguing free agents that teams may be lining up to acquire.