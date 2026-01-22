The Stats Behind Game #49: Canucks 4, Capitals 3

Welcome to this edition of the Vancouver Canucks post-game analytics report. This recurring deep dive breaks down the analytics behind each Canucks game as recorded by Natural Stat Trick. In this article, we look back on Vancouver’s most recent 4-3 victory over the Washington Capitals.
Despite defeating Washington, the Capitals had the stronger night from an analytics perspective. The Canucks were outchanced at even-strength by a count of 28-20 while also losing the even-strength high-danger scoring chances battle 14-9. In the end, though, Vancouver found a way to snap their 11-game winning streak, as they outscored Washington 4-1 at even strength.
As for the heatmap, it shows the Canucks willingness to get pucks on net from everywhere in the zone. On the flip side, there were a couple of defensive breakdowns in front of the crease, which is where the Capitals scored their goals from. While it wasn't a perfect game, Vancouver will take it as they picked up their fifth home win of the season.
To wrap this game up, the line of Liam Öhgren, Teddy Blueger and Conor Garland dominated their matchups all night. During their 9:37 together, the trio outshot the opposition 7-2 and won the scoring chances battle 8-0. The question moving forward is, can these three develop some chemistry and produce similar performances the rest of the season?
The Canucks homestand continues on Friday when the New Jersey Devils visit Rogers Arena. Vancouver picked up the win the last time these two teams met earlier this season. Game time is set for 7:00 pm PT.
Make sure you bookmark THN's Vancouver Canucks site and add us to your favourites on Google News for the latest news, exclusive interviews, breakdowns, and so much more. Also, don't forget to leave a comment at the bottom of the page and engage with other passionate fans through our forum. This article originally appeared on The Hockey News.
For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.