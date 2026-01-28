The Stats Behind Game #53: Sharks 5, Canucks 2

Welcome to this edition of the Vancouver Canucks post-game analytics report. This recurring deep dive breaks down the analytics behind each Canucks game as recorded by Natural Stat Trick. In this article, we look back on Vancouver’s most recent 5–2 loss to the San Jose Sharks.
Last night’s game yielded a poor effort from the Canucks, who were simply unable to bounce-back after surrendering three straight goals within the first five minutes of the game. Vancouver was out-chanced in every period, coming up with a combined 25 scoring chances-for compared to San Jose’s 39. At 5-on-5, the Canucks only produced 12.
Vancouver’s lack of offensive output is also shown in the heat map from last night’s game. While there’s plenty of colour spread throughout San Jose’s side, including a fair bit around the net, Vancouver’s offensive presence is very limited. Only a couple of spaces dip even remotely close to the 3.75+ -attempt red colours in the chart. For the most part, the Canucks were limited to around half of that — if not less.
Despite the poor overall effort for Vancouver, not all was lost tonight. Jonathan Lekkerimäki made his return to the lineup after an extended stint with the Abbotsford Canucks and made his presence seen in a positive way. The forward registered the team-high CF% (57.58%) and xGF% (78.64%) while also putting up a team-leading four shots on goal.
In terms of the most efficient lines from last night’s game, the group of Nils Höglander, Aatu Räty, and Evander Kane played together for three minutes, putting together the highest CF% (53.85%) and registering a team-high four scoring chances-for. On the flip side, it was a rough night for Jake DeBrusk, Elias Pettersson, and Linus Karlsson, who surrendered 11 scoring chances-against in the team-high 9:28 minutes they played together.
Vancouver resumes their home stand with a matchup against the Anaheim Ducks on Thursday. Anaheim will be well-rested for Thursday’s game, as their last match was a 4–3 overtime win against the Calgary Flames on Sunday. Thursday’s puck drop is scheduled for 7:00 pm PT.
