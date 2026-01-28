Logo
Canucks’ Elias Pettersson Claims Sole Possession Of Ninth All-Time In Franchise Assists

Izzy Cheung
4h
Elias Pettersson has passed Dennis Kearns for ninth in career assists as a Canuck.

Elias Pettersson has reached another milestone in Vancouver Canucks franchise history. With an assist on Tom Willander's goal today against the San Jose Sharks, the forward has claimed sole possession of ninth in franchise history in career assists as a Canuck with 291. Prior to Pettersson’s 291st assist, Canucks defenceman Dennis Kearns held the record for ninth in franchise history. 

Despite missing a decent amount of time due to injury, Pettersson remains the Canucks' leading scorer with 13 goals and 19 assists in 44 games played. His assist during tonight's game increases her current point-streak to three games.     

Earlier this season, Pettersson took sole possession of 10th in all-time assists by a Canuck in franchise history, passing J.T. Miller for that particular milestone. The next player he’ll have to pass to move up in the team’s records is Alex Edler, who ranks eighth in franchise history with 310 career assists as a Canuck. Former Canucks captain Quinn Hughes sits at sixth with 371 assists. 

The next milestone Pettersson could reach this season is taking possession of ninth in goals scored as a Canuck. To do so, he’ll have to pass former Canucks captain Bo Horvat’s 201 career goals as a member of Vancouver. Pettersson currently has 198 goals as a Canuck. 

